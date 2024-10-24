Ajay Thakur's Vision to Victory: Pioneering India's SME & Startup Revolution

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: Ajay Thakur, a stalwart of India's capital markets with over 30 years of experience, is once again making waves with the launch of his new book, Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Potential, published by Invincible Publications Pvt Ltd. This groundbreaking work sheds light on the potential of India's SME platforms and outlines a visionary roadmap for their future.

Thakur's illustrious career spans some of the most significant institutions in India's financial ecosystem, including Stock Holding Corporation of India, Vadodara Stock Exchange, and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). He played a pivotal role in setting up the first-ever SME and Startup Platform in the country, giving a much-needed boost to the nation's small and medium enterprises, which are the backbone of India's economy. His strategic input in developing BSE's derivatives and equity market, alongside his work in setting up BSE's arbitration and conciliation framework, has left a lasting impact on the market's growth and regulation.

Starting his journey in 1994 as an Executive at Stock Holding, Thakur quickly rose through the ranks, and by 1995, he joined Vadodara Stock Exchange as a Management Executive. His extensive work in market operations and the clearing house during this tenure provided him with a comprehensive understanding of market mechanics. But his crowning achievement came with his leadership at BSE, where he successfully launched the SME and Startup Platform, making it easier for small and medium businesses to raise capital and scale operations.

In Vision to Victory, Thakur draws from his decades of experience to provide a thorough analysis of India's SME landscape, identifying the challenges these businesses face and offering solutions to propel them towards greater success. His ambition is clear: to create a thriving ecosystem where Indian SMEs can reach their full potential, contributing significantly to the nation's economic growth.

"SMEs being the backbone of the economy has got the access to equity funding through SME Platforms of the Exchanges. This has resulted into transformation of many SMEs and they have grown into big companies. This has further helped into employment generation and equitable growth," says Thakur, emphasizing the transformative impact of these platforms on the sector.

The book is a vital resource for entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers who want to better understand the dynamics of the SME sector and foster an environment conducive to its growth. As Thakur continues to champion the cause of Indian SMEs, his new book is set to inspire and guide the next generation of business leaders and innovators.

With Vision to Victory, Ajay Thakur is not just sharing his vision for the future but providing the blueprint for India's SMEs to achieve victory in an increasingly competitive global market.

