Ajay’s 1st COCO Store Debuts in Ahmedabad, Setting the Stage for a Delicious QSR Experience

After setting up over 150 franchisee outlets in 42 cities, Ajay’s has come up with their first COCO Café in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 27: Ajay’s, one of the fastest-growing Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain in India, has opened its first flagship Company-Owned Company Operated (COCO) outlet in Ahmedabad, the financial capital of Gujarat. Ajay’s, which is on a mission to serve good and affordable food to all, has 150+ QSR outlets in over 42 cities.

The grand opening of ‘Cafe Ajay’s’ at CG Road marks a significant milestone for Ajay’s as it expands its footprint. Cafe Ajay’s is all set to captivate the taste buds of food-loving Amdavadis with an extensive array of super delicious but affordable meal options. The electrifying new menu promises a delightful adventure from breakfast to dinner that will leave patrons craving for more.

“We are delighted to open our 1st Flagship COCO outlet in Ahmedabad, In addition to our currently operational 12 franchise outlets in the city. Ajay’s is built on the pillars of high-quality but value-for-money food. Our commitment to quality ingredients, authentic flavors, and affordability set us apart from other food chains. We are confident that with Cafe Ajay’s, we will redefine the QSR landscape in Ahmedabad,” said the Solanki brothers Jai and Ajay, Founder Directors – Ajay’s Good Food Pvt. Ltd.

Strategically located opposite gate no 5 of GLS College, Cafe Ajay’s boasts a spacious and airy ambience designed to provide a comfortable dining experience. The thoughtfully created seating arrangement ensures patrons can enjoy their meals in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for social and family gatherings as well as a perfect hangout spot for youngsters.

Since launching its first outlet in Navsari in 2014, Ajay’s has been on a mission to serve food that is good, affordable and accessible to all. With over 150 outlets in 42 cities, Ajay’s has become the go-to destination for anyone looking for hygienic and pocket-friendly cold coffee, burgers and pizzas. And now, at Cafe Ajay’s, we’re excited to introduce a menu that extends beyond these favorites, offering an even wider variety of delectable options. ensuring an even more delightful experience for you.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Cafe Ajay’s invites all Amdavadis to be among the first to savour its culinary wonders.

About Ajay’s Good Food Pvt Ltd:

Ajay’s Good Food Pvt Ltd is a leading name in the Quick Service Restaurant industry, known for its commitment to delivering quality, flavourful, and affordable meals. With a vision to be the largest QSR chain in India, Ajay’s Good Food has rapidly expanded its presence across Gujarat. The first Company outlet – Cafe Ajay’s in Ahmedabad, is a testament to its dedication to providing an unparalleled dining experience with the mission of serving food that is good, affordable, and accessible to all.

For more information, kindly visit our website: https://www.ajays.co.in/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor