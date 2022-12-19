Ajay's to expand in North Gujarat, appoints master franchise in Ahmedabad

Ajay's Takeaway Food, a fast-growing chain of trusted Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), has appointed a master franchise in Ahmedabad as part of its plans to expand in the north Gujarat region.

Ajay's, which began from Navsari, a small city in south Gujarat, has won the hearts of customers in south and central Gujarat with its high-quality food at pocket-friendly rates. In just over two years, the company has established 123 outlets in 37 cities.

The master franchise in Ahmedabad is Ajay's third in Gujarat after Surat and Vadodara.

"Appointing a master franchise in Ahmedabad is a major milestone in our growth journey. Ahmedabad is the financial capital and the biggest city of Gujarat, and the people of Ahmedabad are also known to be food lovers. Moreover, having a presence in Ahmedabad will also allow us to easily expand to Gandhinagar, Mehsana and other cities in north Gujarat, where the concept of fast food is catching up. We are committed to serving delicacies that are 'Pet pe bhari, pocket pe halka' (heavy on stomach, light on pocket), and are confident that customers in Ahmedabad and north Gujarat will fall in love with Ajay's," said Jaideep Solanki, Co-founder of Ajay's Takeaway Food.

Ajay's has witnessed phenomenal growth in the past couple of years. From just 13 outlets in July 2020, it has expanded to 123 outlets. Even as Ajay's gears up to expand in north Gujarat, it is also gearing up to tap the Saurashtra and Kutch markets. Ajay's will be closing its Rajkot master franchise soon, and the food-loving people of Saurashtra and Kutch will be able to enjoy cold coffees, burgers, and pizzas at its stores.

"Gujarat is just the beginning. Once the state is fully covered, we will also start expanding to other states. We aim to be the largest QSR chain in India," said Ajay Solanki, Co-founder of Ajay's Takeaway Food.

The products at Ajay's are pocket-friendly but its franchise option is amongst the best value-for-money proposition in the food franchising industry. Its franchise model gives Ajay's a clear edge over the competition as it sets up the entire outlet, supplies the raw material, and doesn't charge any franchise fee or royalty on sales. The company also provides training before the inauguration of the outlet and also carries out exhaustive marketing and branding. Ajay's has earned immense respect of franchisees because of the returns, the end-to-end support, and most importantly, hassle-free day-to-day operations.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor