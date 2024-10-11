Ajitesh Korupolu Unveils the New Playbook for Real Estate Wealth on The Ranveer Show

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11: In a dynamic conversation on The Ranveer Show, Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO of ASBL, shares his cutting-edge insights on navigating India's Real Estate market. Well known for his new-age thought leadership qualities, Ajitesh dives deep into strategies for wealth generation, challenging conventional thinking and encouraging a more strategic approach to property investments in 2024.

Through ASBL, he has implemented his forward-looking innovation and customer-centric approaches in real estate, transforming the way homes are built and experienced in India. His vision of blending traditional investment wisdom with new-age strategies has set him apart as a key figure in the industry, which he expertly elaborates during the conversation with Ranveer.

Why Buying a House in Your 20s Might Not Be the Best Investment: In a provocative discussion that defies popular opinion, Ajitesh explains why purchasing a house in one's 20s may not usually be the smartest decision. Instead, he recommends alternative pathways such as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which provide greater liquidity and growth potential. The insights he mentions about REITs help demystify these investment vehicles, making them more accessible to the average investor.

"People often see owning a house as a milestone of financial success, but it's important to question if that's the right step for your long-term wealth creation. Real estate in India offers a multitude of opportunities beyond traditional property ownership, and understanding those can put you on a fast track to significant gains" says Ajitesh during the episode.

Addressing Vastu and Real Estate Tech: Ajitesh also delves into evolving buyer preferences and investment criteria, discussing the cultural importance of Vastu in India and how modern technology allows for better implementation of Vastu. He provides a balanced perspective on how adhering to traditional beliefs, such as Vastu, while embracing tech in real estate can deliver better outcomes for home buyers, investors and the industry as a whole.

Mitigating Corruption, Scams and How to Avoid Them: With real estate remaining one of the most lucrative yet risk-prone sectors in India, Ajitesh addresses the importance of due diligence to avoid pitfalls such as corruption and scams. Sharing practical advice, he explains how prospective buyers and investors can protect themselves through comprehensive background checks on developers, understanding regulatory requirements, and being vigilant about red flags.

Ajitesh's own experience in scaling ASBL into a leading Real Estate brand informs his deep understanding of industry. He provides listeners with actionable steps on safeguarding investments while capitalizing on the rapidly growing market opportunities. This episode of The Ranveer Show offers a unique opportunity to hear Ajitesh Korupolu in a candid setting, contrary to the opaque behaviour of the industry. Free from the constraints of formal presentations, Ajitesh shares his authentic views on the evolving real estate landscape, his passion for pushing the boundaries of investment strategies, and his vision for the future of liveability in India. He also reflects on the personal experiences that shaped his leadership style, offering listeners a deeper understanding of what drives his commitment to transforming the industry.

For those seeking to elevate their Real Estate game or understand how to leverage market trends effectively, Ajitesh's masterclass with Ranveer Allahbadia is a must-watch. He not only addresses current challenges but also provides a roadmap to navigating the future of property investment in India.

Catch the full episode of The Ranveer Show on YouTube to explore how Ajitesh's insights can help one make informed real estate decisions in 2024.

About ASBL:

ASBL is a booming real estate company. Over the years, ASBL has carved a niche in the field of construction technology through robust backend systems in place. Their focus is delivering high-quality products in committed timelines. In a short span, ASBL has successfully planned the construction of more than 6 Million Sq. Ft. of Residential Area in Hyderabad's top locations -Kokapet, Financial District and Gachibowli. The brand is seizing every opportunity to bring about distinct, avant-garde offerings to their patrons. ASBL's major projects include ASBL Loft, ASBL Spectra, and ASBL Spire which is currently ready for handover. With their feet firmly planted in the present, their strategy and firm virtue of customer-centricity ensures a future-ready outlook for the company.

Please visit https://asbl.in/

