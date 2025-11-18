Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone Delegation Concludes Successful Multi-City Roadshow Across New Delhi, Bengaluru & Mumbai. Draws Strong Interest from Indian Businesses

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 18: The Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ) has announced the successful completion of its first year of operations, marking a major milestone with the establishment of over 6,500 registered companies since its inception in October 2024. This achievement underscores ANCFZ's rapid emergence as one of the UAE's most dynamic business hubs, and FDI Contributor, strengthening Ajman's position as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs and investors seeking efficiency, affordability, and digital convenience.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ANCFZ, stated: "This achievement reaffirms Ajman's standing as a thriving business hub aligned with Ajman Vision 2030. Surpassing 6,500 company formations within one year demonstrates the confidence entrepreneurs place in Ajman's forward-thinking economic policies and the Free Zone's innovative digital model."

Since its inception, ANCFZ has transformed the landscape of business formation in the region through a fully integrated digital platform that allows investors to obtain a business license within two hours and complete visa processing within 24 hours.

While the Free Zone operates through a seamless digital portal, its dedicated team manages every step of the process on behalf of clients, from documentation and approvals to licensing and compliance, ensuring a completely hands-off, hassle-free experience. This hybrid approach of digital efficiency and personalized service enables entrepreneurs to focus on growth while ANCFZ takes care of the operational details. Collectively, these efforts contribute to Ajman's economic advancement and reinforce the UAE's broader vision for a smart, innovation-driven economy.

Rishi Somaiya, CEO of ANCFZ, commented: "Our vision is to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs by delivering simplified, technology-driven business solutions. This milestone reflects our commitment to supporting Ajman's economic growth while strengthening the UAE's global leadership in innovation and business excellence."

The success of ANCFZ is also driven by its diverse investor base, representing more than 150 nationalities from around the world. This diversity mirrors Ajman's long-standing economic

partnerships with key international markets and reinforces the UAE's reputation as a global magnet for entrepreneurial talent. According to the UAE Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), foreign direct investment inflows into free zones have continued to grow since 2022, contributing significantly to non-oil GDP and reinforcing the country's appeal as a global business gateway.

In addition to serving traditional industries, ANCFZ has positioned itself at the forefront of emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital gaming, and creative technologies. Its flexible structure, allowing up to ten business activities under a single license, makes it particularly attractive for modern enterprises that operate across multiple sectors. This approach aligns with the UAE's Digital Economy Strategy 2031, which aims to double the digital economy's contribution to national GDP over the next decade.

To support business growth, ANCFZ offers comprehensive, all-inclusive packages starting at AED 10,800, covering licensing, visa facilitation, and workspace solutions. Its strategic location in Ajman provides seamless access to regional and global markets through key logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This accessibility, combined with streamlined administrative processes, makes ANCFZ a strong choice for startups and established businesses looking to expand internationally.

In a national market comprising more than 45 established free zones across the UAE, ANCFZ distinguishes itself through speed, innovation, and a customer-first approach. By optimizing setup times and enhancing digital processes, the Free Zone contributes to a more agile business environment aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision for sustainable development and economic diversification.

According to the World Bank, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) represent about 90 percent of all businesses and over half of global employment, yet many faces persistent challenges in obtaining financing for growth. With an estimated 1.2 billion young people entering the workforce over the next decade and only 420 million new jobs projected, supporting SMEs through easier business formation and access to opportunity is essential. ANCFZ contributes to this global imperative by fostering entrepreneurship, enabling investment, and strengthening local economies.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi added: "Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone introduces a new benchmark for entrepreneurial support by combining ease of setup, affordability, and world-class digital infrastructure. We are focused on enabling businesses to thrive and drive Ajman's economic diversification."

Rishi Somaiya concluded: "Our first year marks an extraordinary beginning. We will continue to build on this momentum by expanding our global reach, enhancing our digital services, and reinforcing ANCFZ's position as one of the UAE's most entrepreneur-friendly free zones."

About Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone

Established in 2024 through an Emiri Decree from the Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, the Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ) is the latest free zone initiative in Ajman, designed to simplify the business setup process and foster innovation. Located strategically in Ajman, ANCFZ offers a full range of business setup services, including rapid license issuance, visa processing, and comprehensive legal and administrative support. With a focus on user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and speed, ANCFZ provides entrepreneurs with a competitive and accessible environment to grow their businesses. ANCFZ is home to a diverse portfolio of sectors, including technology, media, professional services, and trade, and is committed to supporting the next generation of business leaders in the UAE.

GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY

Air Access: ANCFZ is strategically located just 25 minutes from two major international airports Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport providing direct access to a vast global air transport network.

Sea Access: Located only 3 kilometres from Ajman Port, ANCFZ offers convenient and efficient maritime connectivity for import and export operations.

Road Access: ANCFZ is seamlessly connected through an extensive international road network, ensuring smooth overland transport across all Emirates and neighbouring GCC countries.

EASY ACCESSIBILITY

Distance to Other Emirates from Ajman:

Sharjah - 2 KM

Ras Al Khaimah - 70 KM

Dubai - 12 KM

Fujairah - 120 KM

Umm Al Quwain - 21 KM

Abu Dhabi - 180 KM

For more information, visit https://ancfz.ae/

For Media Enquiries contact:

Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ)

Name: Kabir

E-mail: ka@ancfz.ae

Phone: +971 6 8088 888

Email: info@ancfz.ae

P.O. Box 4848, Ajman, UAE

BUZZ Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Name: Achal Paul

Mobile: +91 98101 062377

Email: achal@buzzcomm.in

