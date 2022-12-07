Ajooni Biotech Ltd’s Rs. 29.01 crores Rights Issue opens for subscription on December 7

Mr. Jasjot Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Ajooni Biotech Ltd

Rights Issue priced at Rs. 6 per – 30% discount to closing price on 6 December; Rights Issue opens on December 7 and closes on December 15

Highlights:- · Funds raised through the issue will be used to meet working capital requirements of the company’s business activities, fund company’s expansion plans and general corporate purposes · The rights entitlement ratio for the proposed rights issue is 29:30; 29 rights equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each for every 30 equity shares of Rs. 2 each held by the equity shareholders · Company had fixed November 25 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue · Company launched it’s IPO on NSE Emerge platform in Dec 2017 & migrated to the main board of NSE in May 2022 · For FY22, company reported sales of Rs. 74.04 crore – rise 46% Y-o-Y, EBITDA rise 87% Y-o-Y to Rs. 3.08 crore and Net Profit rise 183% Y-o-Y to Rs. 1.05 crore · Ajooni Biotech Ltd became the first Indian Animal Feed manufacturing company to get ZED certification from Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt of India in November 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: Ajooni Biotech Ltd (NSE – AJOONI) – One of the leading companies in the animal healthcare solutions and animal feed supplements is schedule to open its Rs. 29.01 crore rights issue on December 7, 2022. The funds raised through the issue will be utilised to meet the working capital requirements to fund company’s expansion plans, entering new geographies and for general corporate purposes. Right issue of the company are offered at a price of Rs. 6 per share – 30% discount to closing share price on December 6, 2022. Rights Issue closes on December 15, 2022.

The Company will issue 4,83,60,313 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2 each for cash at a price of Rs. 6 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 4 per Equity Share) aggregating to Rs. 29.01 crore. The Rights entitlement ratio for the proposed issue is fixed at 29:30 (29 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each for every 30 equity shares of Rs. 2 each held by the equity shareholders on the record date – November 25). Last date for On-market Renunciation of Rights Entitlements is December 9, 2022.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Jasjot Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Ajooni Biotech Ltd said, “Company has taken important strategic initiatives in the recent past with a focus to expand production capacities, launching new products, adding more channel partners and working with more farmers. Our long-term focus continues to be investing in growth through new product launch, expanding footprints. We have a dedicated focus is to leverage capabilities, to develop cost effective solutions to improve animal productivity and accomplish its vision of ‘To be a world class Animal Health Care Company’. Proceeds of the issue will further strengthen company’s balance sheet and help fund its expansion plans and strategic growth initiatives.”

Company’s Board of the directors on October 17, 2022 approved the issuance of equity shares by way of a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders for an amount not exceeding Rs. 30 crore. Post the rights issue, total outstanding shares of the company should increase to 9,83,88,223 equity shares from 5,00,27,910 equity shares prior to the rights issue.

Established in the year 2010, Ajooni Biotech Ltd has emerged as one of the leading animal healthcare solutions companies dedicated to improving the productivity of Dairy farmers and sustainably increase livestock yields. Company offers a wide range of products including Quality Cattle feed, Cattle feed Chips, Camel Feed, Cotton Oil Cake, Mustard Oil Cake and wide range of Feed supplements to cover the entire life-cycle of an animal. Company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with a cumulative Animal feed production capacity of 60,000 MTPA and liquid supplements capacity of 30 lakh Litres per annum. Company is currently working with more than 10,000 farmer families in seven states of Northern India and plans to grow nationally. Ajooni is also ISO and GMP certified company, manufacturing ISI mark Cattle Feed.

In November 2022, Ajooni Biotech Ltd became the first Indian Animal Feed manufacturing company to get ZED certification (Zero Effect Zero Defect) from Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt of India. The Company is Registered with Department of Dairy Development, Govt of Punjab (India) and India’s first GMP certified Cattle feed company with ISO 9001:2015. The company is registered with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and manufacturing ISI Mark Animal feed. The Company is among main suppliers to leading companies like IFFCO Kisan, Mother Dairy, Paras Dairy & Saahaj Dairy.

The Indian animal feed market reached a value of Rs. 873.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach Rs. 1493.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022- 2027. (Source – www.researchandmarkets.com, International Feed Industry Federation, Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations). As per data from 20th Livestock Census 2019, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, India has the world’s largest number of livestock animals with 536 million along with large population of cattle and buffaloes which is estimated at more than 125 million milch cows and buffaloes.

For FY 22, Company reported sales of Rs. 74 crore – growth of 46% as against sales of Rs. 50.8 crore in FY21, EBITDA grew 88% to Rs. 3.08 crore in FY22, Net Profit registered 183% rise during FY22 to Rs. 1.05 crore. Company has achieved strong CAGR of 23% in Sales and 37% in Net Profit and 65% in EBITDA during the last 3 years with an improving return ratios. Promoter Group holding in the company is 67.35% as on 30 Sep 2022.

Company came up with its IPO on NSE Emerge platform in December 2017 & migrated to the main board of NSE in May 2022. On 7 October 2022, there has been a stock split from Rs. 10 per equity share to Rs. 2 per equity share.

Robust Financial Performance over the last 5 years

Company has reported robust financial performance over the last 5 years. Sales has grew at a CAGR of 21% to Rs. 74 crore in FY22 from Rs. 28.5 crore in FY17. EBITDA and Net Profit too have maintain strong 30% plus CAGR during 5 years from FY17 to FY22.

Year Sales EBITDA Net Profit FY22 74.04 3.08 1.05 FY17 28.53 0.67 0.28 5 Year CAGR 21.1% 35.6% 30.3%

(in Rs. Cr)

Company executes first Export Order With an objective to expand AJOONI Brand in global markets, company has executed its first export order for supply of Ajooni Cattle feed to Nepal after successful field trails in hilly country. Company has developed a unique product suitable to the specific feed requirements of animal species of the semi hilly areas of Nepal; Bhutan to achieve optimal nutrition, gut health and pathogen control of livestock while maximizing the profitability of Dairy farmers of these countries. Company is also exploring all the possibilities to penetrate its marketing network to international markets of African Continent, South Asia and Middle East markets. You are requested to take the above information on records.

