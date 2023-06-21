Akasa Air places order for four 737-8 jets from Boeing

Paris [France], June 21 : India's newest airline, Akasa Air, on Wednesday announced it had ordered four additional 737-8 jets from Boeing at the ongoing week-long Paris Air Show.

Akasa Air, which launched operations in 2022 with its first 737-8, has rapidly grown its market share and fleet to 19 aeroplanes across 16 destinations to support the fast-growing aviation market in India.

With the order of four additional aircraft, the Indian carrier's order book comprises 76 jets, which include 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 aeroplanes.

"As the world's fastest-growing airline, we are excited to add four more Boeing 737-8 aeroplanes into our fleet, taking our initial order of 72 aircraft up to 76 jets which will be delivered over the next four years. In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, these aeroplanes allow us to take full advantage of the category-leading 737-8 aircraft with its unparalleled range, as we prepare our foray into international routes," said Vinay Dube, founder and CEO, Akasa Air.

"The fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions of the 737-8 allow us to remain focused on sustainable operations while also providing our environmentally conscious passengers a more comfortable way to fly. Sustainability is at the core of our business and we strive for more opportunities to reduce our environmental impact," Dube added.

Boeing customers have placed more than 1,000 orders and commitments for the company's new commercial aeroplanes since July 2022.

"This follow-on order by Akasa demonstrates the market-leading capabilities of the 737 MAX in the world's fastest-growing commercial aviation market," said Brad McMullen, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Boeing.

"The efficiency and range of the 737-8 support Akasa Air's plan to expand domestic and regional networks," McMullen added.

