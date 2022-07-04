Akasa Air unveils crew uniform, airline aims commercial flights by July end

India's soon-to-be-launched airline Akasa Air on Monday unveiled the first look of its crew uniform.

The orange-and-black colored uniform featured a youthful and contemporary design, and colours that reflect the warm, friendly and happy personality of the airline.

"The uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees' comfort over their busy flight schedules. Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the jacket draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment," it said in a statement.

Keeping in mind ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort, it claims that it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers, jackets, and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew.

Given the mobile lifestyle of crew members and long hours spent standing, it designed sneakers that are light, and contain extra cushioning from heel to toe to ensure better support.

"Employee centricity and sustainability are going to be at the core of everything that we do at Akasa Air. We have designed a uniform in which our team feels both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a warm, friendly, and efficient flying experience for all our passengers," said Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Akasa Air.

According to Rajesh Pratap Singh, who worked with Akasa Air to create the uniform, said: "These uniforms are a perfect amalgamation of style and sustainability and reflect Akasa Air's core values. From concept to the final outcome, it has been an exciting journey for me to work on these designs and present one of the most unique, sustainable and functional uniforms of our times."

Akasa Air has received the delivery of its first aircraft in India on June 21.

With a commitment to being socially responsible, Akasa Air had placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines.

The airline is now gearing up for its commercial launch by the end of July. It will be conducting its proving flights in the first week of July to obtain the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC), which is required for the commercial launch.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor