A.K.Educational Consultants Organizes Pre-Departure Orientation for Indian Students Pursuing MBBS in Russia

New Delhi [India], September 22: A.K.Educational Consultants, a trailblazer in educational consultancy for medical studies abroad with a distinguished track record spanning 23 years, recently hosted a comprehensive pre-departure orientation ceremony for Indian students planning to embark on their MBBS journey in Russia. The event took place in Pune on the 17th of September, 2023. It was attended by enthusiastic students and their parents, hailing from various parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, and other regions.

The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome to parents and students and featured a series of activities, including ceremonial lamp lighting, the National Anthem of India, and the National Anthem of the Russian Federation. A significant highlight of the ceremony was the Oath ceremony, emphasizing the ethical foundation of medical practice. Dr. Amit Kamle, Director of A.K.Educational Consultants, delivered a keynote address that motivated students and parents. He shared detailed insights with students during his speech to make the process smooth and comprehensive. The students were informed and updated about relevant information concerning boarding procedures, immigration, in-flight guidelines, landing formalities, and airport reception services. The event offered students and parents a valuable opportunity to interact with one another, fostering connections and allowing them to make informed decisions regarding study and room partnerships. The event concluded with a sumptuous lunch, providing a delightful social experience for all attendees.

In addition to university orientation, students are given a city tour to familiarize themselves with local transportation options, such as metro, tram, and bus routes. Dr. Kamle emphasized the consultancy's commitment to providing long-term support, emotional assistance, and motivation throughout the entire six years of a student's study program—a rare commitment in the educational consultancy sector.

The ceremony also celebrated the NEET toppers within the A.K.Educational Consultants family. Ganesh Warpe, with an impressive score of 487 marks, and Naveen Buddepu, who scored 402 marks from Pune, secured their places at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Russia. Dr. Amit Kamle personally felicitated these outstanding achievers.

Tanisha Patil from Palghar expressed her gratitude, saying, "The counseling session with Dr. Amit Kamle was enlightening. In his session, he was very open and clarified all my doubts and apprehensions. I was watching his videos and counseling from my school days. I am privileged to be a part of A.K.Educational Consultants family now."

NEET Group Topper from Pune, Ganesh Warpe, shared his experience, stating, "Dr. Amit Kamle's counseling was brilliant. He understood me and was very patient with all my queries. I chose to study MBBS at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Kaliningrad."

A.K.Educational Consultants continues to empower students and parents alike, ensuring a seamless transition for aspiring medical professionals as they begin their education in Russia. With a strong commitment to support and a legacy of excellence, the consultancy remains a trusted partner for medical education abroad.

A.K.Educational Consultants has established itself as a one-stop solution provider for students aspiring to pursue medical education in Russia. From initial counselling and university selection to visa processing, ticketing, and beyond, the consultancy has guided students towards their dream of studying medicine abroad. The consultancy has forged strong partnerships with prestigious government medical universities in Russia, including Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, Kazan Federal University, Far Eastern Federal University, Kazan State Medical University, and Volgograd State Medical University.

