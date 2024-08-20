AKEF Gaming Utsav 2024: Kerala Gamers Unite in Kochi for Valorant 1V1 Tournament

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 20: The AKEF Gaming Utsav 2024, has received a spectacular success, with gaming fans from all over Kerala gathering in Kochi for a thrilling display of skill and friendship. The gaming utsav event has not only emphasised the competitive attitude of Kerala's gaming community, but also created a joyous mood in conjunction with Onam celebrations.

The Valorant 1V1 Tournament, which is witnessing participants from ten colleges and twelve retailers across the state, has become the major highlight of the ongoing gaming utsav. Qualifiers from these institutions are participating in the main event in Kochi, where they are skilfully demonstrating their gruelling one-on-one combat.

The qualifiers were chosen using two unique methods: the AMD Campus Powerplay and the AMD Power Up Store Battle. The AMD Campus Powerplay included Valorant bouts at prestigious educational institutions as KMEA Engineering College, Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science, and Government Model Engineering College, among others. Each college generated top performers, who were rewarded with desirable rewards like VIP passes to the gaming Utsav, cash awards, and interesting gifts.

Simultaneously, the AMD Power Up Store Battle drew gamers to retail stores such as MYG and Oxygen throughout Kerala. Participants from these areas exhibited their abilities in Valorant, vying furiously for top awards and rewards comparable to their campus counterparts.

In total, almost 200 skilled gamers from across Kerala are participating at the AKEF Gaming Utsav 2024, where they not only compete but also interact with gaming influencers that are attending the event. The presence of VIP guests and brand booths has gone an extra mile to increase the enthusiasm, resulting in an immersive experience for all participants.

The event has not only recognized gaming ability, but also provided an opportunity for networking and community building among Kerala's gaming fans. As the gaming culture continues to develop in the state, events like the AKEF Gaming Utsav play an important part in cultivating talent and promoting gaming as a mainstream activity.

