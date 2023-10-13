Aksentt Tech Named in India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Aksentt Tech, one of the leading technology solutions providers, has been awarded a coveted spot on the prestigious 2023 Best Workplaces for Women in India Top 100 list by Great Place to Work, a recognized global authority on workplace culture. This achievement places Aksentt Tech at the forefront of companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces.

Aksentt Tech's ranking of #54 in India's top 100 list is a testament to the company's commitment to maintaining a workplace culture that promotes growth, innovation, and employee satisfaction.

Great Place to Work's evaluation process, which includes confidential employee feedback, benchmarked Aksentt Tech against the Indian and MNC's leading companies. Impressively, 100% of Aksentt Tech employees enthusiastically endorsed the company as a great place to work, significantly surpassing the average Indian company benchmark.

According to Great Place To Work®, exceptional workplaces for women are usually organisations which work to redefine workplace culture, set new standards for gender equality and inclusion, and embed those changes both in culture and policy. They also deploy workplace priorities aimed to aid the success and wellbeing of their female employees; from robust talent development programmes to fair pay and benefits.

"Being recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Women India Top 100 is an incredible honour. At Aksentt Tech, we empower our people to be the best versions of themselves, and we are fostering an inclusive and flexible work environment where innovation and personal growth flourish. Our mission is not just about building the best technology; it's about building a company culture where everyone feels inspired and valued," commented Indrajit Shinde, Director - Aksentt Tech.

This certification holds international acclaim and is acknowledged as the gold standard for identifying and celebrating outstanding workplace cultures. We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women said Saurabh Mahurkar Director at Aksentt Tech

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/great/company/aksentt-tech-services-limited

About Aksentt Tech

Aksentt Tech Services Limited, is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions which include Information & Communication Technology Services, Cyber Security and Technical Resource Outsourcing. Aksentt Tech features amongst a very selective global list of high-performing organizations having successfully achieved the highest maturity level of CMMI V2.0 model for Services and Development. and a proven leader in technology solutions that provides a wide variety of services ranging from IT strategy, managed services and consulting to system & network integration, design, application development, GIS solutions and telecom engineering. The company has its development centre based at Pune which incubates ideas around cybersecurity, data communication and geospatial technologies. Aksentt Tech is based in Mumbai with zonal operations across India. For more information, please visit http://www.aksentt.tech and follow us on LinkedIN for career opportunities.

