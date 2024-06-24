Akshar Yoga Kendraa Scripts History, Creates 5 Guinness World Records on International Yoga Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: The Akshar Yoga Kendraa, under the visionary leadership of its founder and revered Yogi Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, scripted history this International Yoga Day by creating 5 new Guinness World Records. Thousands of Yoga practitioners and enthusiasts from different walks of life performed 7 different Yoga asanas, including Naukasana (Boat Pose), Kaundinyasana (Sage Kaundinya Asan), Chakrasana (Wheel Posture), Natrajasana (Lord Shiva Pose), and Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation), to set the world records at an event held at the Bengaluru-based Akshar Yoga Kendraa. While they successfully created 5 Guinness World Records, a positive response on other two is awaited. The record-setting feat witnessed the participation of more than 3000 people, including members of the Indian Army, NCC, Air Force, Karnataka State Police, as well as specially-abled persons, children from orphanages, and members of the business and corporate community.

"In addition to asanas and techniques, Yoga is a holistic concept for the overall well-being of an individual's mental and physical health. It has been our consistent effort to elevate the ancient practice of Yoga to fresh zeniths and make it a household practice across the world. Creating 5 new Guinness World Records on the occasion of Yoga Day, with participation from fellow citizens as well as people from 20 differentcountries, is an ode to the unparalleled power of Yoga. All the asanas performed have immense health benefits for everyone, especially women, who tackle numerous challenges in everyday life," said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar on achieving the historic feat.

He further stated that the idea behind the event was to foster a sense of global unity and collective achievement while raising awareness about the multifaceted benefits of Yoga. The accomplishment of the 5 Guinness World Records is slated to be commemorated with the issuance of a Special Cover and Postmark by the Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, following the official announcement. Following comprehensive training for weeks, the participants held the 5 different asanas for durations ranging from 30 seconds to 5 minutes. 382 people performed Naukasana (Boat Pose) while 352 performed Kaundinya Asan (Sage Kaundinya Asan), Chakrasan (Wheel Posture) was performed by 390 and Natrajasan (Lord Shiva Pose) was done by 595. Total 1372 Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) were done and thus 5 Guinness World Records were created.

The successful event has been a testament to Akshar Yoga Kendraa's commitment to Yoga, which includes effective coaching and enthusiastic participation from around the globe. Besides scripting the historic record to commemorate the 10th International Yoga Day, the Akshar Yoga Kendraa organized a series of activities designed to highlight the transformative power of yoga. Notably, Akshar Yoga Kendraa had last year entered the Guinness Book of World Records for performing three different Yoga asanas - Vashishtasana, Ushtrasana, and Halasana for durations of 45 seconds, 60 seconds, and 90 seconds respectively.

