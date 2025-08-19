Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd. Subsidiary Launches 'KrishGuru' - First-of-Its-Kind Offline AI-Powered School Learning Assistant

BusinessWire India

Barlut, Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], August 19: Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd. today announced a significant milestone in its education technology initiatives with the launch of KrishGuru, developed by its subsidiary Alan Scott Learnix Pvt. Ltd. The product was unveiled on Independence Day during Nand Utsav 2025 at VKK Public School, Barlut, Dist. Sirohi, in the presence of Acharya Agnivratji, Shri Otaram Dewasi, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Government of Rajasthan, and Shri Lumbaram Choudhary, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Sirohi-Jalore, Rajasthan), along with several school principals from the Sirohi region.

KrishGuru is designed to work without internet connectivity and offers multi-functional capabilities - teaching, answering, guiding, enabling experiments, and assessing learning outcomes. The platform is currently on trial in over 50 schools across three states, with commercial sales scheduled to begin in mid-November 2025. Several of its features are patent-pending, and the platform is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Suresh Jain, Managing Director, Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd., said:

"We are committed to solving India's core education challenges with solutions that work in real classrooms, even in the most resource-constrained environments. KrishGuru is designed to deliver high-quality teaching support to every school, hence empowering teachers and students to achieve better learning outcomes."

Dr. Jitesh Jain, Managing Director, Alan Scott Learnix Pvt. Ltd., added:

"KrishGuru is a true technology marvel in the edtech space blending AI with an offline capability to deliver a seamless, interactive learning experience. It combines teaching, guidance, experimentation, and assessment into one powerful tool, making it a first-of-its-kind in the education sector."

