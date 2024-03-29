ALC Group Organises Blood Donation Camp for the Indian Army; Rallies 100 Donors

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 29: ALC Group, in collaboration with I Am Still Human NGO, proudly organized a blood donation camp at District One, Sector 68, Mohali on 27th March 2024. The event commenced at 9:30 AM and garnered a remarkable turnout of over 150 attendees, including esteemed personalities from the armed forces and various organizations.

Lieutenant General (Dr) KJ Singh (Retd) PVSM, AVSM & Bar, Former Western Army Commander and Advisor to the Government of Haryana, inaugurated the blood donation camp, emphasizing the significance of supporting the Indian Army through such noble initiatives. Colonel Manvinder Singh (Retd) also graced the occasion, further inspiring the attendees.

Expressing his appreciation for the collaborative efforts, Lt Gen (Dr) KJ Singh (Retd) stated, "It's heartening to witness the unwavering support demonstrated by ALC Group and I Am Still Human NGO through initiatives like the 17th blood donation camp. Such acts of selflessness resonate deeply with the spirit of service ingrained in our armed forces. I commend all the donors and organizers for their dedication towards the welfare of our soldiers."

Rajesh Arora, Chairman of ALC Group said, "As Chairman of ALC Group, I am deeply honoured to be part of this initiative supporting our Indian Army. It is heartening to witness the outpouring of generosity from our community as we come together to offer this vital lifeline through blood donation. Our soldiers dedicate their lives to protecting our nation, and it is our duty to stand by them in times of need."

The highlight of the event was the overwhelming response from the community, with more than 100 individuals stepping forward to donate blood for the welfare of the armed forces. This gesture exemplifies the unwavering support and gratitude towards the brave soldiers who safeguard our nation.

Sanchan Arora, Managing Director of ALC Group added, "The blood donation camp organized by ALC Group underscores our commitment to social responsibility and community welfare. It is not just about fulfilling a need; it is about embodying the values of empathy and solidarity. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire others to join us in contributing to the well-being of our armed forces, fostering a culture of compassion and support."

Rajiv Gupta, CEO of ALC Group, echoed this sentiment, saying, "This blood donation camp is a humbling opportunity to unite our resources and goodwill towards a noble cause. Together, we can provide vital support to those who safeguard our nation's security, embodying the spirit of selflessness and solidarity. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the welfare of our armed forces."

