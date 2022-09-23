Alice Blue wins the ET Leadership Excellence Awards – North – 2022

September 23: Alice Blue Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. added another golden feather to its hat by winning ET Leadership Excellence Awards in the category Business Excellence In Stock Broking. Alice Blue’s constant, outstanding, and ground-breaking stock broking-related services, as well as its intention and efforts to transform the sector on a bigger scale, have helped it make its mark. The award on the behalf of Alice Blue was received by Sidhavelayutham M, Founder and CEO and Rajesh K, Director, Alice Blue.

“We are ecstatic to receive the ET Leadership Excellence Award for business excellence in stock broking. Being acknowledged for our work and efforts in our field is an honour. Such accolades always inspire and further our intent to provide services by staying true to our vision of making online trading easy and smart. Our determination, together with easy-to-learn tutorials and guides for traders, new and unique product offerings such as ANT-IQ, and the first-of-its-kind trade store that assist customers with investing in mutual funds at no brokerage costs and automating trades with no coding knowledge, have greatly helped us boost the numbers on our platform, both in terms of traders and revenue. This award is a confirmation of our team’s persistent commitment to providing people who want to engage in trading with the finest possible service.” expressed Sidhavelayutham M, Founder and CEO, Alice Blue.

The ET Leadership Excellence Awards – North – 2022 was presented on August 22, 2022, at The Grand in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. It was an initiative by OMS, A Times Group Company, to identify India’s most inspiring leaders in their respective fields of work. Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma, secretary of the DDCA, Madan Lal, a former Indian cricketer and member of 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team, and Esha Gupta, a commended and versatile Bollywood actress, graced the event with their presence. Winners from a variety of categories, including manufacturing, trading, retail, fashion, education, health, art, literature, and humanitarian activity, to name a few, gathered for the felicitation ceremony.

About Alice Blue

Alice Blue provides a variety of technological features in ANT trading platform and courses in Trade School to make online trading easy. Alice Blue offers tech-based learning systems such as Trade Store and ANT IQ. It is among the top online brokerage firms in India that provides investment services at the lowest brokerage cost of Rs 15.

The business, headquartered in Bangalore, is present across 17 Indian cities. Founded in 2006, it today serves more than 1.5 lakhs active traders and more than 10,000 partners every day. The company is a member of MCX, NCDEX, NMCE & NSEL – largest by trade volume and recipient of multiple MCX awards over the last few years as ‘the best stock broking company”.

