Alice Blue’s foray into Mutual Funds trade witnesses healthy growth

Tamil Nadu, September 21: Alice Blue has registered healthy growth in Mutual Funds investment over the last two quarters. It has been registering a 20 percent quarter on quarter growth. The company had recently forayed into Mutual Fund investments. Through this initiative the company has been offering its customers investments through Direct Mutual Fund Schemes.

Through Direct Mutual Funds Platform customers benefit from directly investing in Mutual Fund schemes withouth any third party involvement resulting in lower costs. Additinally Alice Blue Mutual Funds charges zero commission on the invesments.

Commention on the new initiative, Mr. Siddhavelayutman, CEO, Alice Blue, said, “over the next two quarters we are expecting an higher growth in mutual fund investments. Our objective in offering direct Mutual funds is to bypass the distributor and or agent whos fees come attached to the fund. Our platform will by pass this by eliminating this asociated costs making investing in Mutual funds cheaper. Moreover, our Mutual Funds Investment Platform is an easy to use and robust platform that is free for all our clients.

Alice Blue offers the following mutual funds operating in India — Equity funds, debt funds, ELSS Tax funds and balanced mutual funds.

The objective of mutual funds is to cut short on individual research and bring out a pre-defined investment option. And Alice Blue adds more to it by giving you a smooth, easy-to-use, and robust Mutual Funds Investment Platform that is absolutely FREE for its clients..

