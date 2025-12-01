ALIMCO Revolutionizes Assistive Mobility: Launches EV Scooter & 'Clip-On' Motorised Wheelchair Device and Unveiled New Logo on 53rd Foundation Day

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 1: Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, marked a historic milestone today, celebrating its 53rd Foundation Day with a brand overhaul and the launch of high-tech mobility solutions.

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar as the Chief Guest witnessed the unveiling of ALIMCO's new corporate identity designed by NID Ahmedabad, alongside two cutting-edge products: a 3-Wheeler EV Scooter and a Clip-On Motorised Wheelchair Device.

New Era of Tech-Driven Inclusion The newly launched 3-Wheeler EV Scooter offers a safe, eco-friendly, and rugged mobility solution designed specifically for the Indian terrain, while the Clip-On Motorised Device is a game-changer that converts a standard manual wheelchair into a motorised vehicle within seconds, offering affordable independence to users.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Virendra Kumar reflected on ALIMCO's transformative journey, stating that in its 53 years of service, the organisation has grown from a manufacturing unit into a national institution that symbolises innovation with empathy. He noted that under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, more than 32 lakh Divyang beneficiaries have been supported through various government initiatives, and ALIMCO continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring that high-quality assistive devices reach every deserving individual across the country.

Shri B. L. Verma, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, described the occasion as more than a milestone, calling it a celebration of compassion and collective purpose. He observed that the newly launched devices are not merely products of engineering but powerful enablers of independence, dignity and mobility, reflecting India's growing leadership in inclusive and accessible technology.

At the heart of the occasion was the deeply moving address delivered by Smt Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, who highlighted that ALIMCO must be viewed not just as a production organisation, but as a living institution that carries forward India's vision of self-reliance, inclusion and social justice.

She described the day as one of profound significance, with the unveiling of the new logo and the launch of the two mobility innovations marking a new chapter in ALIMCO's journey. She spoke of how the organisation's work is ultimately defined not by machines, but by the lives it touches.

Recalling the stories showcased in the film presented during the programme, she referred to Ms. Sarita Trivedi, a triple amputee and an inspiration to the nation in the field of art, and a BSF officer who, despite the loss of his limbs and medical advice to withdraw from active life, went on to defeat the World No. 1 para-badminton player from Indonesia.

Sharing the officer's words with the audience, she said, "Limbs are optional, but courage is compulsory."

She further highlighted ALIMCO's forward-looking vision, including collaboration with over 80 start-ups, technology transfer agreements, expansion into AI-assisted and smart digital assistive technologies, and the development of advanced, affordable and high-quality aids and appliances for persons with disabilities across the country.

Introducing the new corporate identity, Shri Praveen Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, ALIMCO, said the new purple logo symbolises dignity, inclusion and engineering brilliance, reflecting the organisation's renewed focus on modern solutions, faster delivery and enhanced impact.

He added that with the integration of EV mobility, advanced prosthetics and next-generation assistive devices, ALIMCO is better positioned than ever to respond to emerging needs with quality, sensitivity and speed.

The celebration concluded with a showcase of ALIMCO's modernization drive and a cultural performance by internationally acclaimed autistic artist Master Devansh, reinforcing the spirit of "Sashakt Bharat."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor