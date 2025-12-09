Alive Launches India's First Experience Festival, Redefining How Urban India Experiences Life

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9: Alive, India's first experience tech startup built around real-world experiences, has announced the launch of the 'Alive Experience Festival' a month-long celebration designed to inspire urban Indians to explore more, feel more, and live beyond the monotony of daily life.

At a time when urban Indians are increasingly seeking meaning, connection, and balance outside of work, the festival brings together curated adventures, workshops, cultural outings, and wellness activities across Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai.

Rather than focusing on concerts or nightlife, the Alive Experience Festival spotlights the everyday joy of trying something new from art to food, from outdoor experiences to mindful escapes.

"People aren't just looking for entertainment anymore; they're looking for ways to feel, explore, and reconnect," said Alive's Founder, Vivek Kumar. "The idea behind the festival is to create a cultural moment that encourages people to step out, discover their own cities, and build small rituals of joy into their lives."

Over the past year, Alive has built a network of 135+ curated experiences and has grown 90x signalling the rapid rise of India's experience economy. The festival acts as a catalyst to expand this movement by making experiences more accessible and by rewarding consumers for experimenting.

The month-long festival introduces three consumer-friendly propositions designed to nudge people to plan more consciously:

- Happy Days: Special weekday pricing on all experiences, encouraging people to reclaim their weekdays with after-work or mid-day micro-adventures.

- Chance to Win 10 Free Experiences: Each booking during the festival enters users into a draw to win a year's worth of experiences across categories like adventure, sports, arts, food and wellness.

- Trip to Goa: Festival participants also stand a chance to win a free trip for two, an invitation to choose memories over material things.

While these offers serve as added incentives, the larger intent is behavioural: to shift how people think about leisure. The experience festival aims to normalise planning experiences with the same ease as browsing screens or dining out and to create a community of people who prioritise real-world living over passive consumption.

Alive believes this shift is already underway, especially among young professionals, and hopes the Festival becomes an annual cultural marker, signalling the start of a December where discovery, spontaneity and shared moments take centre stage.

Alive is India's first tech startup dedicated to creating new and original, emotionally driven experiences across adventure, art, food, wellness, and culture. With over 135+ curated experiences across five cities, Alive helps people rediscover the joy of living and connect more deeply with the world around them. Founded by Vivek, Alive has achieved 90x growth in under a year and is at the forefront of shaping India's fast-emerging experience economy.

