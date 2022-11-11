All India Agarbathi Manufacturing Association (AIAMA) all set for India's Biggest-ever Agarbathi Expo in Bengaluru

All India Agarbathi Manufacturing Association (AIAMA), the premier association representing the Indian agarbathi industry is organizing the most comprehensive international Agarbathi Expo & Conference, till date. The three-day event is conceptualized around the theme of 'Traditionally Modern' from 24th November to 26th November 2022 in Bengaluru. More than 170 participants will be putting up stalls at this one of a kind B2B event. The three day exposition will also witness the traditional cultural talent from across India. The office bearers comprising of Arjun Ranga, President, AIAMA, Vijay. S.G - Vice-President, Sharath Babu P.S, Immediate Past President, and Sapthagiri S Boggaram, Past President addressed the media.

The demand for prayer products, especially agarbathi, has seen a sharp increase in the last two years in India and across the globe, according to a study done by the association. The event will showcase the finest offerings from the industry and provide extensive learning and networking opportunities. The Expo & Conference will host a variety of discussions ranging from policy advocacy, employment opportunities, sourcing raw materials, trends around consumer behavior, and new product innovations.

Speaking at the press conference, Arjun Ranga, President, AIAMA said, "After the pandemic, business is bouncing back and things are looking up. We wanted to bring the entire agarbathi fraternity up to speed with the present business environment, and the exciting opportunities that lay ahead. AIAMA decided to conduct an Expo with both suppliers exhibiting their products along with seminars by key industry stakeholders, for the benefit of the agarbathi Manufacturers."

Spread across 120000 square feet, the Expo will have curated seminars that will cover various aspects of the agarbathi Industry including new-age marketing, sourcing of raw materials, research on new fragrances, packaging developments, women empowerment, and export opportunities.

"We are creating an arena that showcases the history of agarbathi and important milestones in the Association's history using exhibits like iconic photographs, unique agarbathi samples, awards, and other relevant curios. A special set of Picture Postcards will be released by the Department of Post at the expo celebrating the popular types of incense," he further added.

The Expo has the support of the Fragrance and Flavours Association of India (FAFAI) Mumbai, the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC) Kannauj, the Essential Oils Association of India (EOAI), and others. There are also exhibitors from Vietnam, Indonesia, and a few European Countries. Over 5000 delegates are expected to attend the three-day event.

Established in 1949, AIAMA is the apex body that works towards the development of the agarbathi industry. With over 800 active members hailing from all over India, AIAMA helps the industry act with solidarity in all matters regarding the future of the industry. MOMA was transformed into All India agarbathi Manufacturers' Association during the year 1980 to reflect its growing national character. AIAMA has since grown in strength and the present membership spread all over India is around 600.

