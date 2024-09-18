All New TVS Apache RR 310: Crafted from Record Breaking Race Machine, Launched with Segment Leading Technologies

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker operating in the two and three-wheeler segment, today launched the all new TVS Apache RR 310 - its flagship offering in the Super Premium Sports Motorcycle category.

Key Features

* Bi-directional Quickshifter

* Aerodynamic Winglets

* Cruise Control

* Tyre pressure monitoring system

* Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control

* 4 Ride modes

* Transparent Clutch Cover

This all new TVS Apache RR 310 is inspired by the rich pedigree of TVS Racing spanning over four decades and is crafted from the machine which broke records at Asia Road Racing Champion (ARRC) with best lap time of 1.49.742 seconds and top speed of 215.9 kmph.

It is designed to enhance rider experience with a 11% increase in performance and with the introduction of technologies such as Bi-directional QuickShifter, RTDSC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Cruise Control, and Aerodynamic Winglet. This motorcycle offers an impressive combination of aerodynamic design, performance and agility.

Speaking about the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "A significant upgrade is a special occasion, and we are thrilled. Powered by our rich racing heritage, in combination with the learnings from the ARRC motorcycles that have broken records on the racetrack, the new TVS Apache RR 310 redefines the arena of super-premium sport motorcycles. Since its launch in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has become an icon in the super-premium sports motorcycle segment - a testament to our racing DNA and TVSM's research and development capability."

The all new TVS Apache RR 310 will have two variants and 3 BTO options. It sports a fully-faired, supersport design with race ergonomics to ensure maximum racing control. The motorcycle is set to pack a punch with 4 riding modes - Track, Sport, Urban, Rain. The new reverse inclined DOHC engine now produces 38 PS@9800 rpm power and a maximum torque of 29Nm@7900 rpm.

The air intake system has been modified to increase the volumetric efficiency and coupled with the new lightweight aluminium forged piston the engine now revs more freely delivering increased power. The engine is mated with a bi-directional quickshifter that delivers precises and smooth shifts.

The aero dynamic winglets have been crafted to deliver maximum downforce and stability. These winglets will generate 3 kgs of downforce, pressing the front tyre firmly onto the track and ensuring superior control during high-speed runs.

The machine also includes a first in segment Cruise Control, transparent clutch cover, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and RT-DSC (Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control). Additionally, the upgraded vertical 5" TFT race computer is equipped with multiway connectivity and summarizes all information on the TVS Connect App.

The RT-DSC features a first-in-segment 6D IMU that provides the ultimate safety package - Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, Wheelie Control, Slope Dependent Control and Rear Lift-off Control. The IMU is also paired with the cruise function to offer a first in segment cornering cruise control that adjusts the cruising speed of the motorcycle basis the lean angle allowing the rider to cruise for longer periods.

Redefining Tech:

Segment First

* RT-DSE (Race Tuned Linear Stability Control)

* Aerodynamic Winglets

* Cruise Control

* Transparent clutch cover

* Tyre pressure monitoring system

Segment Defining Features

- Bidirectional Quickshifter

- 4 Ride Modes

- Multiway Connectivity

TVS 'Built To Order' platform which started in 2021 with this very flagship motorcycle, gave customers an opportunity to customise their motorcycle. With this new version, customers can customise the motorcycle with two BTO kits (Dynamic and Dynamic Pro), and one colour option - choose the race replica colour and personalize the motorcycle with their favourite race number.

Dynamic kit includes fully adjustable suspension with preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment on the front suspension and preload + rebound damping on the rear monoshock which a wide range of adjustability for varied riding conditions. The kit also includes a Tire Pressure Monitoring System to keep real time track of tire pressure for optimum performance and Brass Coated drive chain that not only enhances the look of the motorcycle but also protects from rust thus increasing the life of the chain.

The new Dynamic Pro kit with its focus on safety will includes the Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control.

The BTO options including Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kit, and colour option will be offered at:

* Dynamic Kit - Rs 18,000

* Dynamic Pro Kit - Rs 16,000

* Race Replica colour - Rs 7,000

The all new TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle will be available in two colours - Bomber Grey which is a new addition and the Racing Red with a new livery.

The new TVS Apache RR 310 will be launched in 3 standard SKUs, and BTO customizations with an attractive pricing:

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in /the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

Additional details and updates are available on www.tvsmotor.com.

