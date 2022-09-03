Alleima trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences

The shares of Alleima, a global manufacturer of advanced stainless steels, special alloys and heating systems for the most demanding industries, commence trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. This marks the start of Alleima as a fully independent company after being part of Sandvik. The name Alleima is a combination of the words "alloy" and "material" - two core strengths of the company.

"This is a historic day for our company and an important step to build for the future. We are the result of nearly 160 years of collective minds, working together with our customers. Today Alleima is a world leader in its fields and a strong performer in its industry. As a standalone company, Alleima will have the right prerequisites to realize its full potential and the best possible conditions for growth and value creation. I want to thank all our employees for the great work and the quality we deliver and our customers for their trust and the advancements we achieve together. Even though our name is new, we will not forget our origins. We will continue to offer the same advanced high-quality products and services with the same expertise and solutions that our customers are used to" says Goran Bjorkman, President and CEO of Alleima.

The Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB decided on April 27, 2022, to distribute all shares of Alleima AB to the shareholders of Sandvik AB. Shareholders of Sandvik AB as per the record date August 29, 2022, have received one share in Alleima for every five shares held in Sandvik. The prospectus is available on the Sandvik website, , and on the Alleima website, . The total number of outstanding shares in Alleima AB is 250,877,184. Alleima is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker 'ALLEI'.

Alleima AB (publ)

Alleima, formerly Sandvik Materials Technology, is a global manufacturer of high-value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as solutions for industrial heating. Based on long-term customer partnerships and leading materials technology, we develop products for the most demanding applications and industries. Our offering includes products like seamless steel tubes for the energy, chemical and aerospace industry, precision strip steel for white goods compressors, air conditioners and knife applications, based on more than 900 active alloy recipes. It also includes ultra-fine wires for medical and micro-electronic devices, industrial electric heating technology and coated strip steel for fuel cell technology for cars, trucks, and hydrogen production. Our fully integrated value chain, from R&D to end-product, ensures industry-leading technology, quality, sustainability, and circularity. Alleima, with headquarter in Sandviken, Sweden and revenues of SEK 13.8 billion in 2021, has more than 5,500 employees and customers in approximately 90 countries. Alleima was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm on August 31, 2022, under the ticker 'ALLEI'. Learn more at

