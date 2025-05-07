Almighty Motion Picture acquires the AV Rights of Nandini Vijayaraghavan's book "Unfinished Business"

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: "Evolving Capitalism in World's Largest Democracy" published by Penguin Random House.

The Book dwells at length on the policy & business which enhances its usefulness as a work of business history.

Well-researched and documented business history, which is still an emerging discipline insofar as it relates to Indian businesses. Unfinished Business by Nandini Vijayaraghavan fills a gap in that field.

The book is a chronicle of four businessmen who grew their businesses rapidly, in an endeavour to ascend to the top echelons of Indian business, but came crashing just as quickly.

Anchored around the stories of four businessmen, the book is a compact history of four industries, namely, aviation, defence, telecom, and oil and gas.

Prabhleen Sandhu - Producer ( Almighty Motion Picture) said, "We read the book & felt it's extremely well researched with a lot of hard work gone into it.

We have not yet decided which way we want to take it forward as a Web Series or a Documentary but definitely our intention is not to sensationalize the topic but stay true to the facts & records, and we will surely have stories of both sides of the coin."

