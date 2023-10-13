ALP Aeroflex launches, made in India, New Age insulation to suit requirement of high speed rail coaches

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 13: ALP Aeroflex (I) Pvt Ltd, a part of the Rs 2000 Cr ALP Group, today announced that it has launched 'Aerocell Rail' a brand of superior, fire rating approved, thermal insulation suitable for modern rail and metro rail coaches. At present, high end insulation material was imported. This new insulation material is rubber based, and has superior Thermal properties and doesn't emit toxic smoke. The company announced that the material has passed the most stringent fire rating test by railways namely EN 45545 -2 - HL3 - R1, which is better than, what is internationally specified. What's more, the insulation is 100% recyclable and is manufactured using globally specified sustainable practices.

Modern `High Speed' trains need superior thermal, and acoustic insulation, along with vibration suppression composites. ALP Aeroflex manufactures all these three types of New Age Polymer based insulations suitable for commercial buildings, airports, railway stations, transportation industry and HVAC applications.

ALP Aeroflex is a market leader in manufacturing these polymer insulations in India. Speaking on the new product launch, Mr Tejbir Singh Anand, Managing Director of ALP Aeroflex said, "We first invested in R&D at our manufacturing plants and went ahead in setting up a NABL certified Laboratory at our Neemrana Polymer Park. This new international quality Insulation is the outcome of decades of understanding polymers and the investment we made in R&D. I am happy that we are contributing to `Atmanirbhar Bharat'." Mr Arun Kumar Jain General Manager Rail Coach Factory and Mr Akhilesh Mishra Chief Design Engineer of Rail Coach Factory, graced the occasion.

About ALP Group

ALP Group is a leading manufacturer of Rubber, EPDM, Polymer, and Silicon products for Automotive, Railways and Aerospace industries. It also has a range of Thermal & Acoustic Insulation products for HVAC, Construction industries, and packaging applications. The company manufactures several household products as well, e.g anti-skid bathroom mats, yoga mats, window and door seals, shower seals, door stoppers and anti-fatigue kitchen mats. The group turnover is US$ 240 million, while the capital employed is close to US $ 100 million. The Group, founded in 1985, has, at present, seven state of the art manufacturing units, located in India & across South Africa and Australia. It also has its presence in Europe, USA, Middle East and South East Asia with a total of 11 companies across the world and employs over 4000 trained workforce. The company's R&D and testing laboratories are NABL accredited, and DSIR approved. www.alpgroup.in

About ALP Aeroflex India Private Limited (AAIPL)

ALP Aeroflex India Private Limited (AAIPL) Is a joint venture of ALP Overseas Private Limited and the Eastern Polymer Industries of Thailand for manufacturing of EPDM and Nitrile Rubber Insulation Sheets, Tubes and Accessories for Thermal & Acoustic Insulation. It also manufactures, silicon seals and moulded auto parts, noticeably the Thar Mahindra moulded top. The company has invested in a large `Polymer Park', equipped with latest state-of-the-art technology, housing a NABL-certified laboratory, in Gugalkota, near Neemrana (Rajasthan State).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246527/ALP_Aeroflex_Launch.jpg

