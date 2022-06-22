Alphalogic Techsys receives environment clearance nod for its ethanol project

Pune based Alphalogic Techsys has received the Environment Clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) for its grain based bio-ethanol plant in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

Alphalogic Techsys had earlier announced that it is setting up a grain based distillery to manufacture bio-ethanol from broken rice with a production capacity of 150000 litres per day.

The company has been allotted around 17.141 acres of land from MIDC in Tadali Growth Centre in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra for this project.

Alphalogic Techsys will sell the bio-ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies as part of the Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) of the Government of India. The company has also got environment clearance nod to set up cogeneration power plant of 3.3 MW for its captive use.

Alphalogic Techsys shares gained 6.95 per cent at the close of trade on Tuesday.

On the BSE, Alphalogic Techsys Ltd shares were last trading at Rs 31.55, up Rs 2.05 from Rs 29.50 the day before.

