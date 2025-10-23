Alpine luxury property prices up 23 pc in 5 years: Report

Mumbai, Oct 23 Europe’s alpine property market continues to outperform wider global luxury trends, with prime prices for alpine homes rising 23 per cent on average over the past five years, fuelled by surging year-round demand, the rise of remote working, and a growing appetite for permanent mountain living, a report showed on Thursday.

The Knight Frank Alpine Property Index rose 3.3 per cent year-on-year, led by Andermatt (+14.6 per cent), Davos (+10 per cent) and Cortina d’Ampezzo (+10 per cent), confirming the region’s resilience and growing international appeal.

According to the report, 73 per cent of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) surveyed would now consider living full-time in the Alps – a sentiment driven by flexible work lifestyles and a renewed focus on wellness, nature and community.

Switzerland’s Andermatt tops the Knight Frank Alpine Property Index with 14.6 per cent annual growth, exempt from key ownership restrictions.

“The alpine property market has shifted from seasonal playgrounds to year-round sanctuaries. The surge in full-time residents, alongside rising summer tourism, is rewriting what it means to own in the mountains,” said Kate Everett-Allen, Head of European Residential Research at Knight Frank.

While other luxury residential markets have plateaued, the Alps continue to deliver both lifestyle and long-term capital resilience. Regulatory shifts and the 2026 Olympics are creating new dynamics that investors cannot ignore, Everett-Allen mentioned.

Millennials lead the charge and 80 per cent say they would consider full-time Alpine living.

About 92 per cent of respondents are either very confident or somewhat confident about long-term value. About 44 per cent of HNWIs target homes under 2 million euros, proving the Alps are not only for ultra-high-net-worth buyers.

Nearly half of buyers now factor climate resilience into purchase decisions, with Val Thorens, Val d’Isère and Zermatt leading Knight Frank’s Alpine Sustainability Index.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor