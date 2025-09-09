Altmin Secures India's First MSP Listing: Poised to Set Up Lithium Refinery

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: Altmin Private Limited, a pioneer in Battery Materials and Supply Chain, has now secured the first project from India to be listed with the Mineral Security Partnership. In 2023, the Ministry of Mines proposed Altmin's project to refine lithium, as India's 1st project under the US-led, 14-nation Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), which has been officially listed in Aug '25. Making its way to the history books, the official listing enables Altmin to take a significant leap forward with its ambitious project of refining Lithium and making India's supply chain independent.

In India's pursuit of critical mineral security and green energy transition, the Ministry of Mines submitted the project to the MSP Chair, and it was officially listed in August 2025. This recognition positions India as a serious player in the global critical minerals landscape and represents a major step towards strengthening the country's Lithium supply chain.

Empowered with the MSP listing, Altmin makes a strategic acquisition of a Lithium Refinery and refining technology in Brazil and now eyes refineries closer to home. The Lithium refining technology being acquired in addition to the existing refinery, is the only one of its kind outside China. The refinery's supply-chain integrated operations convert Spodumene Ore to Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (Li2CO3 and LiOH) of Technical, Pharmaceutical, Battery and Nuclear Grades. This is a major step in breaking the Chinese monopoly over Lithium refining- a resource critical for clean energy, electric mobility, and sustainable technologies.

Speaking on the development, Anjani Sri Mourya Sunkavalli, Founder & MD, Altmin, said, "Altmin's inclusion in the MSP marks a milestone for India's clean energy journey. Gaining access to advanced Lithium refining technology and resources puts us on the right path to building a strong, self-reliant critical minerals ecosystem and moving faster towards a sustainable, green future. We want to thank all ministries and nodal agencies representing India on this World Stage for opening the right doors to build a robust Lithium supply chain right from the mines to the end user".

The project will also mark the first major transaction between Brazil and India in the critical minerals sector, solidifying the BRICS proposition. While the upstream integration will solidify the Make in India status of Lithium-Ion Batteries, which are expected to see a steep demand rise at a competitive price.

The listing under the MSP enhances India's global positioning as it actively participates in collaborative frameworks aimed at ensuring secure, diversified and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals.

About Altmin

Altmin is a leading producer of next-generation, indigenously developed battery materials in India. As a fully supply chain-integrated company, Altmin specialises in cathode materials, including Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), and develops its own lithium-ion cell chemistries. The company is committed to advancing India's energy independence by building a strong and sustainable battery materials ecosystem.

