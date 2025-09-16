Amadeus chosen by CIT to modernize tech stack and improve content offering

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 16: Amadeus, the leading provider of travel technology solutions, has been chosen by Malaysia-based Corporate Information Travel Sdn. Bhd. (CIT) as its digital transformation partner. CIT will also migrate its business to the Amadeus Travel Platform for more comprehensive air content and modern capabilities.

"We are confident that Amadeus will help us deliver on our digital transformation vision. CIT is focused on building a future-proof, scalable system that supports business growth and operational efficiency. We want our consultants to spend less time on repetitive tasks, so they have more time to prioritize customer service and company values. Amadeus' technology will enable us to do this with scalable, efficient systems. We also look forward to offering our customers a better client-oriented website with modern content, including NDC, ensuring CIT's competitiveness in the digital retail space", says Thaddeus Foo, Managing Director, CIT.

" This partnership underscores Amadeus' role in powering the future of travel agencies in Asia Pacific through innovation and efficiency. We are pleased to work hand-in-hand with CIT on its full-stack digital transformation as well as a revamp of its content offering. This deal demonstrates the strength of Amadeus' holistic travel technology offering beyond content, including digital retailing, automation, productivity, and back-office solutions. We are proud to be at the forefront of travel technology in Southeast Asia, showcasing how agencies are embracing next-generation technology to future-proof and scale their businesses," says Ramona Bohwongprasert, SVP - SE Asia, Inside Sales & Startups APAC, Travel Sellers, Amadeus .

Based in Kuala Lumpur, CIT was established in 1985 as a pioneer in business travel management and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The company offers instant airline reservations and airline ticketing as well as corporate ticketing facilities with competitive airfares from more than 130 airlines worldwide.

