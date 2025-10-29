Amazon Ads and ETBrandEquity Launch 'FunnelEdge' - Redefining Full-Funnel Advertising for the Modern Marketer

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: In a move set to transform how brands approach customer engagement, Amazon Ads has joined forces with ETBrandEquity to unveil 'FunnelEdge' - an always-on thought leadership platform dedicated to advancing the art and science of full-funnel advertising.

* Strategic thought leadership platform bridges the gap between brand discovery and commerce conversion through cutting-edge insights and innovation

As the advertising landscape grows increasingly complex, FunnelEdge emerges as an essential compass for marketers and agencies navigating the customer journey. The platform consolidates expert perspectives, groundbreaking industry research, and proven success stories into a single, dynamic resource designed to empower brands to connect with audiences at every critical touchpoint.

FunnelEdge showcases Amazon Ads' evolution into a truly comprehensive full-funnel solution, offering advertisers unprecedented tools to forge meaningful connections from initial brand awareness through to final purchase. This holistic approach ensures that brands - whether selling on Amazon or not - can reach precisely targeted audiences with advertising that resonates and converts.

What sets FunnelEdge apart is its foundation in Amazon Ads' unique capability: creating a seamless journey from content consumption to purchase completion. This distinctive advantage in bridging the 'watching or listening' to 'buying' gap forms the cornerstone of insights shared across the platform.

Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi, Head, Marketing and Creative Solutions, Amazon Ads India, commented on the launch saying, "FunnelEdge allows us to bring forward meaningful stories and thought leadership from across the marketing and advertising industry. This is a unique opportunity to engage industry leaders, share expert insights, and highlight the evolving possibilities of full-funnel advertising. We see it as a space to inspire, inform, and spark ideas that help the industry grow, innovate and drive impactful campaigns."

Amit Gupta, Business Head at ETBrandEquity.com, emphasized the platform's strategic importance, "Full-funnel strategy has transitioned from competitive advantage to fundamental necessity for sustainable brand growth. Through FunnelEdge, we're providing the industry with an essential, continuous learning ecosystem. As the hub for these critical insights, we're proud to help marketers evolve from fragmented, siloed campaigns to integrated, measurable commerce strategies that deliver real results."

FunnelEdge promises to be the definitive destination for marketers seeking to master the complexities of modern advertising. By combining Amazon Ads' data-driven capabilities with ETBrandEquity's editorial excellence, the platform delivers:

- Expert Insights: Direct access to industry-leading perspectives on advertising innovation

- Proven Strategies: Real-world success stories demonstrating effective full-funnel approaches

- Continuous Learning: Always-on content addressing the evolving needs of modern marketers

- Actionable Intelligence: Data-driven insights that translate directly into campaign performance

