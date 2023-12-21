Amazon India strengthens commitment to inclusive workplace by partnering with Indian Coast Guard

New Delhi [India], December 21 : In a move towards fostering an inclusive workplace, Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to provide career opportunities for ex-service personnel.

According to a press release, this initiative aligns with Amazon India's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in its workforce.

The MoU signifies Amazon's dedication to creating a workplace that values unique perspectives and welcomes individuals from various backgrounds.

According to the release, Amazon India has consistently emphasized providing equal opportunities to different communities, including women, LGBTQIA+, military veterans, and differently-abled individuals.

This collaborative effort follows Amazon India's focus on diversity initiatives. In August 2019, the company launched the Military Veterans Employment program in partnership with the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO).

The program aimed to create numerous opportunities for military veterans and their spouses within Amazon's fulfilment network across India.

More recently, Amazon India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting ex-service personnel by renewing its Memorandum of Understanding with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR).

This agreement allows Amazon India to tap into the untapped potential of veterans, enhancing its talent pipeline.

Deepti Varma, VP, of People Experience Technology, Amazon India, Japan and Emerging Markets, expressed Amazon's enthusiasm for collaborating with the Indian Coast Guard.

Varma highlighted the company's deep appreciation for the wealth of experience and unique perspectives that ex-service personnel bring to the workplace.

Verma said, "At Amazon, we are very humbled to build further on our efforts to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion at our workplace. Due to the deep appreciation of the wealth of experience and unique perspective of ex-service personnel, Amazon runs the Military Veterans Employment Programme globally."

Verma added, "With the signing of this MoU, we are excited to work with the Indian Coast Guard towards a common goal of creating meaningful work opportunities for our veterans and their families. We will continue to leverage the wealth of experience of military veterans, who are an incomparable addition to Amazon."

The Indian Coast Guard echoed the sentiment, emphasizing veterans' vast experience, which can contribute to success across diverse industries.

The Indian Coast Guard, said, "The vast experience our veterans possess can be leveraged for tremendous success across diverse industries and businesses. Amazon India has taken proactive steps in offering employment opportunities to military veterans. This MoU marks a significant milestone as we unite to pursue a shared objective: fostering meaningful career paths for ex-service personnel from the Indian Coast Guard."

The MoU represents a significant milestone as Amazon India and the Indian Coast Guard unite in their pursuit of fostering meaningful career paths for ex-service personnel.

With this partnership, Amazon India will collaborate with the Indian Coast Guard to help ex-servicemen from military backgrounds pursue corporate careers through opportunities at Amazon or in other corporate roles.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to empowering veterans in their post-military careers.

