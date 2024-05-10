American Spice Trade Association seeks clarification on ethylene oxide residues in Indian spices

New Delhi [India], May 10 : American Spice Trade Association (ASTA) has sought clarification from the Spice board of India on the media reports of the presence of ethylene oxide (ETO) residues in Indian spices.

In a letter to Dr. K. G. Jagadeesha, Secretary, Spices board of India, ASTA stated "The American Spice Trade Association has become aware of recent media reports on the rejection of Indian spices from Singapore and Hong Kong due to the presence of ethylene oxide (ETO) residues".

"In light of these recent developments, we are reaching out to offer clarification on ETO and food safety regulations pertaining to spices imported into the United States" it added.

The letter further reads "Ethylene oxide is currently permitted for use on spices in the U.S. and prohibiting this critical treatment method has the potential to result in serious unintended implications regarding the compliance of Indian spices with U.S. food safety regulations".

Hong Kong's food safety watchdog has banned four spices products of Indian brands MDH and Everest after they found they contained cancer-causing chemicals.

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region announced on April 5 that routine surveillance programs had uncovered the presence of ethylene oxide in three spices from MDH Group, Sambhar Masala Powder, and Curry Powder.

The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine Food Surveillance Programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, called ethylene oxide.

"According to the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation, a food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health," CFS report said.

The CFS ordered vendors to remove the affected products from shelves and has launched an investigation. The regulator also indicated that "appropriate action" may be taken. Everest Group's Fish Curry Masala was also found to contain the same pesticide.

Ethylene oxide, classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, poses serious health risks, including an elevated risk of breast cancer. Singapore food agency SFA also recalled Everest's fish curry masala due to exceeding the permissible limit of ethylene oxide. MDH and Everest have not yet responded to the reports of carcinogens in their products.

