AMI at the Forefront of the "Make in India" Initiative

Atlanta [US], October 27: AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, is pleased to announce its active participation and dedication to the "Make in India" initiative. We want to underscore that while we are a global entity, a substantial portion of our Research and Development (R&D) as well as Product Development takes place in India. Our journey aligns seamlessly with India's vision of self-reliance and technological advancement.

Our pivotal role within the ecosystem involves collaborating with Design Houses, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to jointly craft cutting-edge indigenous products on Indian soil. We firmly believe that by joining hands with like-minded partners, we can contribute significantly to reducing India's dependence on imports and accelerating the nation's technological prowess.

AMI has a track record of successfully partnering with major players in India's Telco sector, encompassing both government and private enterprises. Additionally, we have established strong ties with leading computing players, both in the public and private sectors. Furthermore, our expertise extends to collaborating with OEMs, Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), and solidifying our commitment to "Make in India" across diverse industry segments.

"This is a pivotal moment in India's technological journey, and AMI is proud to be an integral part of it. We are not just a global company; we are an indomitable force in India's technology landscape, championing indigenous product development and excellent support using the local teams in India," says Sanjoy Maity, CEO at AMI.

As we continue to drive innovation, foster local talent, and contribute to the growth of the Indian technology ecosystem, AMI reaffirms its dedication to being at the forefront of the "Make in India" initiative. We look forward to creating a future where India emerges as a global technology hub.

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit ami.com.

