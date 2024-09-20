Amid rapid digital growth, 48 per cent of employers show hiring intent in media and entertainment sector: Report

New Delhi [India], September 20 : A substantial 48 per cent of the employers in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry have expanded their workforce in the first half of the financial year 2025, said TeamLease Services in its employment outlook report.

This expansion is being fuelled by the rise of OTT platforms, online gaming, animation, and VFX, which are reshaping the growth trajectory of the industry.

While 48 per cent of the employers have increased their workforce, around 26 per cent reported no change, and another 26 per cent have reduced it. The AI-powered tools are reshaping roles and business models in the sector.

Sales roles are currently among the most sought-after in the sector, with 56 per cent of the employers prioritising them. Marketing is also a key focus, with 42 per cent of employers hiring for positions dedicated to promoting digital and traditional media platforms.

The hiring trend in the sector is also influenced by the rapid growth in retail advertisements, driven by e-commerce and an expanding food and beverage market.

Subburathinam P, CSO-Staffing, TeamLease Services, said, "By 2027, the sector's revenues are forecasted to grow by 9.7% annually, reaching a staggering USD 73.6 billion. This growth will significantly drive job creation, particularly in roles that support digital transformation, content innovation, and marketing."

The workforce expansion is strong in key cities. Delhi leads the way with 41 per cent of employers actively hiring in the existing job markets, followed by Bengaluru at 40 per cent and Chennai at 39 per cent. The report also noted that new job locations such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur are also seeing hiring activity, with 20% of employers expanding, while Lucknow and Bhopal are at 19 per cent each.

In 2023, the sector grew by 8 per cent, with a valuation of Rs 2.3 trillion (USD 27.9 billion), which is 21 per cent higher than its pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

