Amigo Cyber Security to partner with universities to offer courses in cybersecurity, AI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 21: In a bid to bolster cybersecurity awareness and cultivate industry-ready professionals, Ahmedabad-based Amigo Cyber Security, a leading provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, is looking to partner with colleges and universities to offer specialised courses in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI).

Amigo Cyber Security's plans entail the launch of career-oriented programs such as B.Tech and M. Tech in Cyber Security, B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence, Certification in Ethical Hacking, and Certification in Digital Hacking with partner educational institutions. Unlike traditional models, Amigo Cyber Security's curriculum allows institutes to offer cybersecurity courses from day one, providing students with practical knowledge essential for today's digital landscape.

Amit Singh, Founder of Amigo Cyber Security and a seasoned cybersecurity expert with over 12 years of experience said, “Practical knowledge in cybersecurity and AI is essential in today's digital age. Through our collaboration with universities, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills demanded by the cybersecurity sector. It will also ensure greater awareness about cybersecurity and emerging technologies like AI. Our partnership with universities reflects our commitment to empowering the young generation with the right knowledge and relevant skills needed to combat cyber threats effectively.”

Amigo Cyber Security's faculty employ a unique PPE (Practice-Practice-Exercise) model, leveraging virtual labs and digital forensic and cyber labs to train students effectively. This hands-on approach prepares students for real-world cybersecurity challenges, ensuring they are industry-ready upon graduation.

Amigo Cyber Security's plans to collaborate with universities is a continuance of Amit Singh's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity education. He already has several innovative programmes to enhance cybersecurity awareness and education and to protect individuals and organisations from digital vulnerabilities. He is actively engaged in educating and training aspiring cybersecurity professionals, mentoring over 10,000 cyber warriors through his Cyber School initiative.

He has helped cybercrime victims recover crores of rupees lost to cyber criminals. He has also played a pivotal role in protecting multinational corporations recovering ransomed encrypted data worth over Rs. 200 crore. He is the host of the popular TV show “The Hacker Show” and leverages the reach of social media to enhance awareness among the masses. He also actively contributes to cyber legal cases.

The digital landscape is evolving at a rapid rate but Amigo Cyber Security and Amit Singh have been able to set new standards in cybersecurity with their expertise and commitment to ensuring a safer digital future for all. The collaboration with universities will place Amigo Cyber Security and Amit Singh at the forefront of shaping the future of cybersecurity education.

