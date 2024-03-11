Amit Shah unveils PNG facilities in 41 villages, other development works in 178 villages of Delhi of Rs 383 cr

New Delhi, March 11 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated Piped Natural Gas (PNG) facilities in 41 villages alongwith various development works in 178 villages across Delhi with an outlay of Rs 383 crore.

Shah's step is a component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's "Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan" an initiative aimed at comprehending rural challenges and ensuring the implementation of development projects in the national capital.

Speaking at the event, the Home Minister said, "Today is an important day for the people residing in rural areas of Delhi as PNG supply has started in 41 villages."

Besides, Shah said 178 projects for the development of the Delhi villages at an outlay of Rs 383 crore have also been launched.

Shah said, "The move is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of welfare of all poor and those residing in villages. "PM has fulfilled all the promises he made in the last 10 years."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri were present at the event which was also attended by villagers of Delhi.

The Home Minister also talked to several villagers through video conferencing during the event.

On December 2 last year, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor launched the "Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan" from the Jaunti Village in North-West Delhi aimed at developing the national capital's urbanized villages.

To be funded and implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, the campaign has an earmarked amount of more than Rs 800 crore to be utilized for the creation and upgradation of basic infrastructure, livelihoods, scientific livestock management, healthcare, proper land use and water management among others across the Delhi's villages.

The campaign was kicked off with the initiation of work on Delhi's inaugural grazing ground in Jaunti village, covering a 7-acre plot.

This ground aims to provide fodder for approximately 4,000 livestock in Jaunti and its neighbouring areas, offering the community an unobstructed green space.

The grazing ground's design incorporates a peripheral water channel to facilitate rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

Under the newly launched "Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan", essential amenities will be extended to urbanized villages to enhance living conditions.

The campaign entails crafting an individualized action plan for each village through collaborative efforts with the residents.

This plan aims to uplift the quality of basic infrastructure, health and sports facilities, civic services, horticultural enhancements and water management.

