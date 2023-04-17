Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice to the film “The Lipstick Boy”, Directed by Abhinav Thakur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: In the Indian film industry these days, only good content and direction dominate. It is evident from the recently released films that the audience is promoting only good and strong stories on the film screen. It is believed that it takes a lot of time and hard work for newcomers to emerge in Bollywood.

These days, there is a discussion in Bollywood about “The Lipstick Boy”, which is a film based on a true incident; the film is in the discussion because it has been supported by the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It is being told that Mr Bachchan has lent his voice to the story of this film. The film was screened on the occasion of Bihar Diwas in Mona Theater at the Bihar film festival on the 24th of March. Secretary, art culture and youth govt. of Bihar Smt. Bandana Preyashi came for the screening.

The film is directed by Abhinav Thakur, whose previous film Yeh Suhagrat Impossible was well received by the audience with a good IMDb rating.

The idea of this film occurred to him when he met a folk dancer from Bihar Mr. Kumar Uday Singh, at the NSD campus, in Delhi. Abhinav Thakur has also directed several short films, which are available on various good ott platforms. His upcoming direction ventures are Bisaahee and Back Waters.

Talking about the movie Director Abhinav Thakur has told that the main objective of this film is to take the famous Launda Naach, which comprises songs, dance, comedy, satire, puns, banter, parody and theatre where men impersonate women in performances, to the country and the world, to show that the life of the artists associated with this culture is full of struggles. Sadly, this art form is dying slowly. There was a time when this dance was prevalent in the costume of women. Shri Bhikhari Thakur ji is credited for conceptualising this art form. In the play written by him, Bidesia dominated the corridors of Bollywood, but with the changing times, both the interest and traditions of the people have Changed. Even today, there are many such artists in Bihar who are keeping this form of dance alive; the story of this film is inspired by the life of Bihar’s famous Launda dancer Kumar Uday Singh and artists like him. Today, when any artist dances in the environment of a woman, people taunt him, look at him with an inferiority complex and call her a launda, but still, that artist does not leave his art and keeps his culture alive. Director Abhinav Thakur brings the story and struggle of the actors through this film on the big screen through “The Lipstick Boy”.

The Hindi film “The Lipstick Boy”, produced under the banner of Sand Films Production, is based on the famous folk dance (Launda Naach) of Bihar. Bollywood MegaStar Amitabh Bachchan has given his special voice in the film, and the film is also appreciated by Hon’Shri Tarkishore Prasad, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, former Bihar Governor honourable Shri Phagu Chauhan; while appreciating the film, they congratulated the filmmaker Abhinav Thakur and encouraged the youth to introduce the vanishing culture of Bihar.

The film has received a phenomenal response. The movie theatre was filled to capacity with individuals from various age groups, who expressed their admiration and enthusiasm for the film by applauding and cheering. The film has been created for a worldwide audience for creative freedom. The film will soon be among the audience, and it’s produced by Deepak Sawant and Nikunj Shekhar.

Deepak Sawant, who is considered to be the lucky mascot of Amitabh Bachchan, has always encouraged Bihar content & also Nikunj Shekhar thanked the entire team for their utmost dedication.

Talking about the main character in the movie Manoj Patel, a famous film and TV actor from Bihar, is in the lead role and all the other characters of this film Sriparna Chakravrty, Saurabh Safari, Ravikant, Ladli Roy, Santosh Mehra and others are from the roots of the story. The music of this film is given by Manoranjan Ojha.

The movie was filmed in Bihar’s Nalanda and Patna in the year 2020, but due to the Pandemic lockdown, the film Couldn’t get a chance to release now. The film will soon be among the audience.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor