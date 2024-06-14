Amitabh Chaturvedi-Backed Purple Finance Limited Makes BSE Debut

New Delhi (India), June 14: All India– Purple Finance, a MSME focused lender proudly announces its successful listing on the BSE Limited, trading under Scrip ID PURPLEFIN | Scrip Code: 544191. This marks a pivotal milestone in the Company’s journey, reflecting strong market confidence and investor enthusiasm for Purple Finance’s strong business outlook.

The stock listing of Purple Finance has generated significant interest, with the stock opening at 119.02 and closing at 123.07, indicating robust investor demand. This successful market debut underscores the Company’s potential for continued growth and market leadership.

Mr. Amitabh Chaturvedi, Promoter & Executive Chairman, Purple Finance Limited, expressed excitement about the listing: “Today is a landmark day for Purple Finance. Our successful listing on BSE is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our customers and investors. We are excited about this new chapter and remain committed to delivering MSME focused loans that will help our customers transform their lives & meet their working capital or business needs with our timely disbursed loans driving long-term value for both our customers and stakeholders.”

Purple Finance, at present has a network of 24 branches covering the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & has now ventured into Uttar Pradesh with a team strength of close to 200 people on the ground propelling its growth. Currently, Purple Finance has more than 750 customers and have successfully disbursed around Rs 40 crore till date. All the loans are fully secured by self-occupied properties & are in the ticket size range of Rs 5-Rs 7 lakhs, helping the unorganized nano enterprises with its funding needs in the tier III & IV district towns encompassing rural & semi urban population.

Contact Details:

Purple Finance Limited

E: investordesk@purplefinance.in

M: 022-69165100

