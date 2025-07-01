Amity and Oxford Global Host ASYL 2025 in Dubai

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 1: With a vision to create a global platform for young minds to explore subjects beyond the conventional curriculum, the first-ever Academic Summit for Young Leaders (ASYL) 2025, a landmark initiative by Dr (Mrs) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of the Amity Group of Schools, was successfully held from June 2-6, 2025 at Amity University Dubai and Amity Global School Dubai. Organised in collaboration with Oxford Global, UK, and coordinated by the Amity Educational Resource Centre (AERC), the summit brought together a diverse cohort of students and experts for a transformative academic experience.

Academic sessions were led by an esteemed panel of Oxford University alumniDr Joana Perrone, Ms Jesita Ajani, Mr Simranjeet Singh, and Mr Dominykas Rageliswho mentored students in university-style lectures, research writing, and formal academic presentations.

The summit welcomed 20 students from India, the UAE, the UK, Lithuania, Sharjah, and Indonesia, engaging them in advanced learning across three disciplines: Artificial Intelligence, Economics, and Psychology - Mental Health & Wellbeing.

Reflecting the spirit of global collaboration, Angela Lin of Oxford International College, UK, shared, "This summit was not just about learning my favourite subjectPsychologybut also about forming meaningful connections across cultures."

Dr (Mrs) Amita Chauhan remarked, "ASYL is a step towards creating empowered global leaderscurious, compassionate, and ready to shape the future."

The summit concluded with a formal felicitation ceremony, honouring participants for their academic excellence. In Artificial Intelligence, top honours went to Adhiraj Chauhan, Vidhushi Mathur, Anuradha Arora, and Abhishek Tyagi. In Psychology, Angela Lin and Yashika Agarwal won both Best Essay and Best Presentation. In Economics, Rehaan Kapoor and Daksha Sibin received Best Essay awards, while Maheer Singh, Yukti Dahiya, and Paridhi Kaushal earned accolades for Best Presentation. All delegates received certificates and medals, recognising their commitment to academic excellence and cross-cultural leadership.

