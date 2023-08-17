Amity Jaipur launches Physiotherapy courses for graduates, undergraduates, and Ph.D. aspirants

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 17: In keeping with the rising demand for qualified physiotherapists, Amity Jaipur is introducing physiotherapy courses for undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. aspirants in the 2023-24 academic session. Aspirants for the Bachelors in Physiotherapy (BPT) program should have studied physics, chemistry, and biology at the intermediate level. Those applying to the Masters in Physiotherapy (MPT) must have completed BPT.

During the 4.5 year BPT program, students can expect hands-on training to acquaint them with real-world medical practices.

The university will also offer a full-time and part-time Ph.D. course of 3 years and 4.5 years respectively. All applicants can apply online on the website.

Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain Vice Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan announced the course during the Doctors Music Premier League season 2 organized by Medical Social and Welfare Society Jaipur, highlighting the vast scope of the profession, and the university's collaboration with renowned institutes for internship opportunities.

Dr. Anchit Gugnani, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, Amity University Rajasthan, elaborated the objective of the course, talking about the skills students gain to relieve pain and improve mobility in patients.

About Amity University Rajasthan:

Amity University, Rajasthan, is a clean green 150-acre picturesque campus, situated amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. The university is a fully residential and hi-tech institution with air-conditioned amphitheater-style classrooms. Amity University offers students hi-tech labs for languages, media studies, education, pharmacy, biotechnology, engineering, hotel management, business management, and scientific research with modern facilities for various research ventures.

Established by Amity University Rajasthan Act 2008, notified by Government notification No F.2 (10 ) vidhi/2, the university believes in nurturing student talent in a way that complements their academic pursuits.

The university has a well-connected and established alumni network, with Amitians being placed in premier national and international companies such as Thomson Reuters, Wipro technologies and the Trident Group.

The university has been awarded by ASSOCHAM for 'Best University Campus' in 2014 and has recently been featured among the top universities in the world in THE IMPACT Rankings 2023 under sustainable development goals (clean water and sanitation (201-300), affordable and clean energy (401-600) and climate action (401-600)).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188287/Physiotherapy_program.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188318/Amity_University_Rajasthan_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor