Amity University Maharashtra hosts its convocation ceremony at Mumbai Campus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (/PRNewswire): Amity University, Maharashtra, held its convocation ceremony on the campus of Amity University Mumbai. Robert Suskind, Founding Dean of California North State University of Medicine, Dr Rajeev Agarwal, Senior Director of Breast Cancer Institute at Medanta, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank Limited and Nishith Desai, Founder of Nishith Desai Associates were conferred honorary degrees by Dr Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor and President of Amity University, Mumbai.

The convocation ceremony was a grand event for the graduates who received their coveted degrees, for the assembled guests, and for all those associated with the Mumbai campus of the esteemed university. A total of 3359 students will be receiving their degrees. Of these, the University has awarded 7 students with Dr Ashok K. Chauhan Scholarship, 91 students with Shri Baljit Shastri Award, 80 students with Gold Medals, 76 students with Silver Medals and 32 students with Bronze Medals. 11 students received trophies for their achievements.

Dr Aseem Chauhan, President and Chancellor of Amity University, Mumbai in presenting the awards to the students, said, "We at Amity believe this is the beginning of a lifelong commitment to excellence. This is also a celebration of the graduates' families, recognizing that it is not only the individual's efforts that lead to their success, it is also due to their family's constant guidance and support."

Dr Robert Suskind, a renowned pediatrician and founding dean of the California North State College of Medicine, was awarded the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree for his profound and exemplary contributions to the field of medical science, his extraordinary vision and unwavering drive to disseminate knowledge, professionalism, and guidance in the pursuit of excellence, philanthropic zeal, community involvement, strategic vision, and inspirational leadership for the benefit of humty.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO Axis Bank Limited, was awarded the Doctor of Philosophy (D. Phil) for his exceptional vision, supreme professionalism, and direction in the pursuit of excellence, strategic vision, and inspirational leadership in steering his orgzation towards continuous growth and commitment to the welfare of humty.

Nishith Desai, the founder of Nishith Desai Associates, was awarded Doctor of Laws (LL.D) for his outstanding achievements in the field of law and jurisprudence and for his tireless efforts and immense contribution to the development of legal systems, which has enhanced the image of the Indian legal system worldwide.

Dr Rajeev Agarwal, Senior Director, Breast Cancer Institute at Medanta, has been awarded the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree for his profound and exemplary contributions to the field of medical science, his extraordinary vision, his unwavering commitment to the dissemination of knowledge, his professionalism and pursuit of excellence, his philanthropic zeal, his societal efforts, and his strategic vision of inspiring leadership that serves the greater good of humty.

UGC recognized Amity University Maharashtra (AUM) was established in 2014 under the Maharashtra Act on a sprawling campus with currently Prof. (Dr) A W Santhosh Kumar as Vice Chancellor.

Amity University Maharashtra, with its forward-thinking, sprawling campus, world-class learning infrastructure, and over a kilometer of frontage on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, offers 360-degree career transformation. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, the campus facilitates comprehensive student development. It also houses world-class sports facilities for football, cricket, lawn tennis and badminton. There are several well-appointed housing options for students and faculty on the premises.

