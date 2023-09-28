Amity University Rajasthan Achieves NAAC Accreditation with A+ Grade

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 28: Amity University Rajasthan, a premier institute of higher education in India, is proud to announce that it has been granted accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an impressive score of 3.31 and the coveted A+ grade.

This accreditation is a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation.

The NAAC accreditation process is a rigorous and comprehensive assessment of an institution's overall quality and performance. Achieving an A+ grade underscores Amity University Rajasthan's dedication to providing best-in-class education and fostering an environment of continuous improvement.

The accreditation process evaluates various aspects of an institution, including teaching and learning processes, infrastructure, research capabilities, faculty qualifications, student outcomes, innovation & research, placement, and much more. Amity University Rajasthan's success in achieving such a high score reflects its exceptional performance in these critical areas.

Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, of Amity University Rajasthan, expressed immense pride and gratitude as the university has shown remarkable progress in the last 5 years to achieve this much-deserved A+ Grade, from NAAC.

Prof. Jain stated "We are extremely glad to have received NAAC accreditation with an A+ grade. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality education and upholding the highest standards of academic excellence. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the exceptional quality of our faculty, staff, students, teaching methodology, research labs, proactive industry integration, and societal connect as we strive for excellence in all we do."

Amity University Rajasthan has been a frontrunner in providing a diverse range of programs across various disciplines, including engineering, management, law, liberal arts, and more. The university's state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class faculty, and emphasis on research and innovation have contributed significantly to its outstanding performance in the accreditation process.

The A+ grade and the notable score from NAAC boost the university's reputation and inspire confidence among students and parents seeking quality education. Amity University Rajasthan remains committed to its mission of nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and preparing students for a successful future. NAAC Accreditation signifies that the university stands among the best in the nation, delivering top-notch education, research, and holistic development opportunities to our students.

About Amity University Rajasthan:

Amity University, Rajasthan, is a clean green 152-acre picturesque campus amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. The university is a fully residential and hi-tech institution with air-conditioned Amphitheatre-style classrooms.

The university has consistently been recognized and awarded by India Today, ASSOCHAM, Hindustan Times, Zee TV, etc. for its academics, placement, and industry interface. The university has recently been featured among the top universities in the world in THE IMPACT Rankings 2023.

