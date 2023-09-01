Amity University Rajasthan hosted the US Cranberries Culinary Training Program demonstrated by Seven Celebrity Chefs

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 1: On the first day of orientation, Amity University Rajasthan hosted a Special US Cranberries Culinary Training Program on August 28, 2023, at Amity University Rajasthan with seven celebrity chefs including Padma Shree Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Rakhee Vaswani, Chef Vicky Ratnani, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Chef Nishant Choubey, Chef Yogesh Uteker and Mixologist Shatbhi Basu. The widely admired chefs demonstrated and prepared various cuisines with US Cranberries that infused flavour and creativity into every dish.

The event commenced with the welcome address by Prof. G.K. Aseri Pro-Vice Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan, who stated that the training program will offer a wealth of information on the art and craft of cooking.

Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, Amity University, Rajasthan said, "The possibilities are endless, and I am sure that this training program will inspire students and unveil new, exotic and healthy dishes."

Dr Sanjeeb Pal, Director , Amity School of Hospitality, Amity University Rajasthan the patron of the event introduced all the star chefs and stated that cranberries are known for the dark red color of the fruit, a sweet tangy taste and numerous health benefits.

During the training program, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor demonstrated how to make a 'Besan and Cranberry Burfi' while Chef Rakhee Vaswani showed the audience how to make 'Cranberry Kalakand Ghevar' and Mixologist Shatbhi Basu prepared and presented 'Scarlet Mist' & 'Crantastic Sour'. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi prepared 'Millet Cranberry Tikki' and 'Beetroot Cranberry Paratha', and 'Berry & Red Masala Grilled Prawns'. Chef Vicky Ratnani made 'Garlic Mint & Cranberry Yoghurt' and Chef Nishant Choubey presented 'Cafreal Spiced Grilled Fish/Tofu with Cranberry Malai Curry'.

With the primary goal of educating Amity University Rajasthan's aspiring chefs, the US Cranberries Culinary Training improved students' culinary abilities and prepared them for the industry while also providing an unforgettable journey into the world of gastronomy by well-known Indian chefs who are the pride of India and are recognized internationally for their expertise. The training workshop was incredibly illuminating, educational, and enjoyable. The event was coordinated by Chef Dr. Saurabh Sharma, Head Culinary & Food Production, Amity School of Hospitality along with the support of Amity School of Communication.

About Amity University Rajasthan:

Amity University, Rajasthan, is a clean green 150-acre picturesque campus, situated amidst the Aravalis, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. The university is a fully residential and hi-tech institution with air-conditioned amphitheater-style classrooms. Amity University has hi-tech labs for multiple programs, as well as a Food Production Lab, Bakery and Confectionary Lab as well as a Food & Beverage Service Lab furnished with the necessary equipment to prepare and train Hospitality students.

Established by Amity University Rajasthan Act 2008, notified by Government notification No F.2 (10 ) vidhi/2, the university believes in nurturing student talent in a way that complements their academic pursuits.

The university has a well-connected and established alumni network, with Amitians being placed in premier national and international companies such as Thomson Reuters, Wipro technologies and the Trident Group.

The university was awarded by ASSOCHAM for 'Best University Campus' in 2014 and has recently been featured among the top universities in the world in THE IMPACT Rankings 2023 under sustainable development goals (clean water and sanitation (201-300), affordable and clean energy (401-600) and climate action (401-600)).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198961/Amity_School_Team.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198964/Amity_University_Rajasthan_NEW_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor