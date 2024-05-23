Amity University Rajasthan organized Co-Design Workshop and signed MoU with Nottingham Trent University (UK)

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 23: Amity University Rajasthan hosted a Co-Design Workshop on 'Designing and Developing Explainable Artificial Intelligence-Powered Tools for Early Detection and Management of Dementia', funded by Nottingham Trent University (UK) and supported by DST PURSE. The event also marked the official inauguration of the Amity Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics Centre (ACCBI), a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing research in cognitive computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and brain informatics.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the address of Prof. Amit Jain, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan. Prof. Jain emphasized the significance of this new Centre in promoting innovation and multidisciplinary research. He highlighted the importance of developing explainable AI tools to address the growing need for the early detection and management of dementia, a crucial aspect of modern healthcare.

Addressing the event, the Chief Guest, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Vice Chancellor Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, stated that a collaborative approach between academia, healthcare professionals, and industry will be essential towards fostering innovation and advancing research in cognitive computing, artificial intelligence, and brain informatics.

A key highlight during the ceremony was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics (CCBI) research group of Nottingham Trent University (UK) and the newly established Amity Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics Centre (ACCBI).

Dr Mufti Mahmud, Director of the Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics (CCBI) Research Group at Nottingham Trent University (UK), and Prof. Kanad Ray, Director, Amity Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics Centre, Amity University Rajasthan, signed the MoU. This MoU paves the way for collaborative research and the exchange of ideas between these prestigious institutions. The signing was witnessed by notable dignitaries, including the Vice Chancellor; Pro-Vice Chancellor; Vice President of Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation (ASTIF); Registrar; Deans; Directors; and Coordinators.

Prof. G. K. Aseri, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan, emphasized that the MoU would foster partnerships with premier institutes, globally, enriching the academic landscape at Amity University Rajasthan with collaborative opportunities. Adding to the address, Prof. S. L. Kothari, Vice-President, Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation, highlighted that one of the core objectives of the Centre is to engage participants in brainstorming sessions, to identify and prioritize innovative solutions for dementia care.

Addressing the guests, Dr Mahmud stated that the signing ceremony marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the two institutions and expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting that the partnership represents an important step in advancing research in cognitive computing and brain informatics.

Prof. Kanad Ray, Director, Amity Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics Centre, Amity University Rajasthan, spoke about the Centre's vision, expressing enthusiasm for the research and development opportunities that the collaboration with Nottingham Trent University brings.

Dr Mufti Mahmud conducted the workshop focused on creating explainable AI-powered tools for dementia detection and management. During the workshop, the resource persons, Dr Sunil Sharma, SMS Medical College, Jaipur; Dr Sunil Suthar, SMS Medical College, Jaipur; and Dr M. Mostafizur Rahman, American International University-Bangladesh, shared insights. Prof. Jocelyn Faubert, University Montreal, Canada; Prof. Badrul Ahmad, UTeM, Malaysia; Dr. Khashayar Misaghian, Sage Sentinel, Japan; and Mr. Sohail Mahammad, Cheers Wisdom, Canada, also interacted with the participants.

The workshop emphasized the collaborative approach between academia, healthcare professionals, and industry, underlining the importance of integrating multiple perspectives to develop effective, user-centric solutions. It underscored Amity University Rajasthan's commitment to promoting advanced research and international collaboration in cognitive computing, AI, and healthcare informatics. The partnership with Nottingham Trent University is expected to yield significant advancements in developing AI-powered tools, contributing to the early detection and management of dementia, among other innovative applications.

About Amity University Rajasthan:

Amity University, Rajasthan, is a clean green 152-acre picturesque campus amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. The university is a fully residential and hi-tech institution with air-conditioned Amphitheatre-style classrooms.

The university has consistently been recognized and awarded by India Today, ASSOCHAM, Hindustan Times, Zee TV, etc. for its academics, placement, and industry interface. The university has recently been featured among the top universities in the world in THE IMPACT Rankings 2023.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417890/MoU_CCBI_ACCBI.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417891/Mufti_Mahmud_workshop_Amity.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188318/4717311/Amity_University_Rajasthan_Logo.jpg

