Ammamma’s To Launch Its Best Quality & Fibre Rich Ready To Eat Food Products with Strategic logistic partner Green Drive mobility In Bangalore

Hyderabad (India), March 9: Brand Ammamma’s, well known at Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for its quality products among consumers. Products include varieties of packed chapati products along with Poori, Parota and Dosa-Idly Batter is expanding its brand by launching in Bangalore on 18th February 2023. The brand launched in Bangalore this Saturday with a few stores and a master plan to expand to 1800 stores in the coming quarter.

“We understand your anguish. The agony of having to stand for long periods kneading dough, making sure of perfect consistency as well as elasticity, trying to roll flawlessly round chapatis, and turning them upon that tawa. Wholewheat chapatis are a classic throughout many Indian homes and have been frequently served for lunch and dinner. Although every home kneads the dough daily to make homemade chapatis, there still are times when you do not want to undertake the time-consuming task of making chapatis. And, that’s why ammamma’s came up with retail packets of quality products that also offer convenience,” said Prathima Viswanath, the Founder of the brand by Mangamma Foods Private Limited.

ammamma’s is a popular brand established on 30th April 2019 in Hyderabad, Telangana. Prathima Viswanath and Nagasai Viswanath are the founders of the brand. The ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products brand manufactures its products in Hyderabad, and now made the products available in Bangalore. Production facility in Bangalore will commence in March 2023. Starting 18th February, the brand’s products are available in Bangalore apart from select cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Apart from its bestselling product Wholewheat Chapati, Methi Chapati is the flagship product. Other products include Moringa (Drumstick) Chapati, Ragi Chapati, Poori, Parota, Dosa Batter, Ghee, and Savouries.

At ammamma’s, the focus is on making ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products with the best quality ingredients such as Sharbathi and Lokwan mix atta to enhance its homemade flavor and softness. Poori is made of wholewheat and contains oat bran Thus, leading to lesser oil consumption and fiber-rich product. Founded in 2019, the company specializes in ready-to-eat food products and has widespread customers in Telangana, Bangalore, and Andhra Pradesh. ammamma’s strives to provide the highest quality range of ready-to-cook products with a budget-friendly price and seamless delivery experience.

ammamma’s has more than 1000+ stores across Hyderabad at present and is expanding at a fast pace in the South region of the country. Consumers can purchase its products through various online stores, app, and website.

For more information about Ammamma’s, visit www.ammammas.in or https://www.instagram.com/ammamma_s/. You can also download the official Ammamma’s application by following the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amma.mmas&gl=US&pli=1.

Brand ammamma’s has been successful in selling 1lakh+ chapati packets per month through Zepto, Bigbasket, and 1000+ stores along with other local shops in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Green Drive plays a pivotal role in reaching out to these stores.

ammamma’s and Green Drive Mobility had a strategic tie up for delivering the ammamma’s products in several locations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. it makes one of the best solutions to grow brands like Ammamma’s exponentially.

Green Drive Mobility ensures the long-term success of its partners and customers through efficient last-mile delivery operations through Electric vehicles. It is one complete transport solution for last-mile and mid-mile deliveries across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Various cities. With more than 400+ electric cargo transport services with 3/2 wheeler serving e-commerce companies like Ammamma’s, Amazon, Flipkart, Big basket, delivery and IKEA .

Green Drive Mobility foundation is built on its Employee Transportation & delivery services through electric 4-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler vehicles to meet the needs of clients.

Green Drive Mobility always aims and ensures Eco Friendly Vehicles for transportation to save the mother earth and pollution free air for the future.

Ammamma’S and Green Drive Mobility Planned to Deploy 200+ Electric vehicles for Deliveries in various city in South India.

For more information about Green Drive Mobility visit www.greendrivemobility.com

