AM/NS India’s 250 Women to Power Run for Girl Child Marathon

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 04:Over 250 women representatives from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), including crane operators as well as safety and security marshals, are set to participate in the upcoming ‘Run for Girl Child Marathon'. The proactive involvement of the women workforce in this initiative underscores the company's commitment to advancing education and empowerment opportunities for girls, a cornerstone of its broader vision for inclusivity and social responsibility.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's Deputy Director (Technology) Santosh Mundhada said, “Our women workforce is powering this marathon just as they power our operations at the flagship plant in Hazira, guided by the ‘She Makes Steel Smarter' initiative. Active participation by our ‘women of steel' reinforces the company's commitment to fostering opportunities for girls to thrive, thus enabling societal progress. In addition, men from different departments of the company will also join the marathon.”

Set to take place here on Sunday, the event promises to be a vibrant and inspiring occasion, bringing together individuals and organisations united by a common goal – to ensure every girl has the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve her dreams.

With women from diverse roles and all age groups stepping forward – from engineers, management professionals, crane operators to marshals – AM/NS India showcases its belief in empowering women both within and beyond its workforce.

AM/NS India has always been at the forefront of supporting social causes and is committed to CSR interventions to demonstrate its caring approach towards society. Through its community development initiatives including education and women empowerment, the company has positively impacted over 2.5 million lives across the nation.

ABOUT ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS India):

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a fully diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor