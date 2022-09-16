Amol Kale to bet on health-tech innovators; shares robust acquisition plans

Amol Kale is a first-generation entrepreneur, venture capitalist, engineer, and philanthropist

September 15: Amol Kale credits his unique experience clubbed with real-life lessons as an asset in driving the technology business forward. According to Amol, Healthcare is one of the primary areas of concern as well as an opportunity for India as digital health is a critical enabler for the overall transformation of the health system. With the nationwide network of optic fibre connecting all gram panchayats under the BharatNet initiative, telemedicine and mobile healthcare services have a promising future. The high-speed fibre network can provide adequate infrastructure for online platforms, especially in rural India, where it is most required.

Post completing his engineering, Amol understood the value of entrepreneurship and decided to be an employment provider rather than getting employed, and this is how J.K. Solutions (P) Ltd was born, which is today one of the leading business groups in the field of Engineering, Hospitality, Technology and Healthcare with a combined strength of more than 200 employees.

Amol plans to acquire startups in the healthcare sector that leverage artificial intelligence (A.I.), machine learning (ML), and other digital technologies. His focus on investing in innovation is to bring health care services closer to where patients are and at affordable prices. According to Amol, the technology and networks produced by these firms will be extremely valuable to established businesses in the future.

The culture of philanthropy is deeply rooted in his family. Apart from his successful commercial ventures, Amol is a founder and trustee of Adhar Stambha, a charitable foundation active in the field of health and medicine with a focus on providing medical aid to pediatric and adolescent patients with a mission that No child should be denied the right to health care. Especially in remote regions, the primary focus is to treat children within the schools or at doorsteps because it reduces the burden on their parents to travel to health centres, and they concentrate on their day-to-day activities. Productivity in the household improves because they are not spending time admitting the child to the hospital etc. There are a lot of economic benefits from this mere simple intervention.

Who is Amol Kale?

Amol Kale is a first-generation entrepreneur, venture capitalist, engineer, and philanthropist. He is associated with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam as a Trustee and is presently the Vice President of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

