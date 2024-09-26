Amora Hotels & Resorts Redefines Lifestyle Experience With Innovative Hotel Lounge Concept

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney's newly-launched Brooksy makes its mark in the city's vibrant food and drink scene by redefining the hotel lounge experience. As part of Amora Hotels & Resorts' strategy to blend progressive hospitality with bold F&B innovations, Brooksy epitomises a new era where business acumen meets creative execution.

The strategic launch of Brooksy not only enhances the group's portfolio of innovative lifestyle offerings but also sets a precedent for hotel lounges aspiring to transcend conventional offerings and deliver unique, memorable guest experiences rooted in efficiency and elegance.

A Speakeasy Concept with 1920s Flair

Brooksy embraces the alluring charm of a speakeasy, tapping into Sydney's growing demand for intimate, themed lounge experiences that offer something beyond the ordinary. Taking its place amidst the buzzing lounge and restaurant scene in the city's York Street locale, Brooksy's 1920s concept is a distinctive approach that creates a unique draw for guests seeking an escape into the opulence and glamour of the past. From the meticulously sourced Italian marble that adorn the luscious lounge and the statement metal light feature wrapping around the lounge structure, to the rich velvet banquettes and the detailed French oak flooring with metal-etched motifs - it's a feast for the senses.

"In a city where consumers crave novel and immersive experiences, the speakeasy model fits perfectly," said Narej Farik, Group Director of Business Development & Asset Management, Amora Hotels & Resorts. "Brooksy sets itself apart by combining historical elegance with modern sophistication, and in order to re-create the authentic vibes of the 1920s era, we spared no expense in sourcing for the right materials with the right details and textures for the design."

Coming up with a unique concept for Brooksy's drinks and food menu was just one of the key decisions. Importantly, it was about amplifying the experiential value of a visit to Brooksy. "From the dramatic presentations of drinks and the lavish absinthe fountain to the roving drinks trolleys and tableside entertainment such as fortune telling, we present a backdrop that is Instagram-worthy and memorable. It is no longer just about getting a drink during happy hour," said Michael Thom, Director of Food & Beverage, Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney. "This concept has been pivotal in cutting through the thriving but competitive lounge scene in our vibrant city."

"The opening of Brooksy is a strategic move to harness the evolving tastes of consumers who value not only the quality of their drinks but also the ambience and storytelling behind them," added Michael. "Ultimately, in order for a lounge to thrive, one has to be unique, provide impeccable service and present offerings that change and evolve alongside consumer demands."

Following its official opening in July, Michael shared that the team is driving a programme of regular spirit tastings with various brands, as well as live performances by musicians such as a jazz pianist or an acoustic guitarist to keep Brooksy guests entertained. There will also be a new courtyard area for guests who prefer to chill in the outdoors while taking in the city vibes.

Brooksy's launch in Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney follows the success of Nora Beach Club in Amora Beach Resort Phuket, which launched in January this year. Nora's day club concept makes a difference amongst the plethora of beach clubs exuding dance and party vibes in Phuket's Bangtao beach.

More about social drinking and beach chilling with an energetic ambience, Nora fills the gap for vacationers and locals looking to appreciate Phuket's beaches away from the usual party scene and rustic laid-back settings. The fun begins when the sun rises, not just at sunset, as Nora offers different zones that take guests from lunchtime indulgence to mid-day fun to sunset entertainment.

Guests can choose to lounge on the daybeds and cabanas; indulge in culinary cravings in the restaurant; savour premium drinks in the drinks cellar; chill at the beach-fronting lounge; enjoy live music at the stage zone; or have private conversations in the outdoor sunken VIP seats.

Looking ahead, every Amora property will strive to become a focal point for local dining and social interaction, as discerning international travellers mix and mingle with urban residents in sophisticated restaurants and lounges that reflect the essence of their destination, either through local produce, seasonal menus or creative design.

Amora Group is a family-owned business established by businessman and entrepreneur Dr Tanapun Siriphatrawan in 1997 with the launch of Amora Hotel Riverwalk Melbourne. Currently, the group owns and operates six properties in Australia and Thailand. The portfolio includes Amora Beach Resort Phuket, Amora Neoluxe Hotel Bangkok, Amora Hotel Chiang Mai, Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney and Amora Hotel Brisbane, which is scheduled to open in 2024. These properties comprise four- to five-star city hotels and five-star beach resorts offering a total of 1,350 keys.

Dr Siriphatrawan's successful pioneering business in duty-free retail in Thailand's then Don Mueang Airport paved the way for hospitality with his first property purchase in Melbourne. Following that, the group focused on expanding its brand of five-star hospitality, with Amora Beach Resort Phuket and Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney being flagship properties in their respective destinations.

Amora Group plans to cement its footprint as a five-star hospitality group in Australia and Thailand, with the vision of eventually being a leading independent hotel group in Asia Pacific (excluding China). Amora's expansion plans in Australia will include properties located in the central business districts of top cities to target corporate and business markets. The group's corporate hotels will eventually have a presence in key cities in Asia Pacific. In the leisure tourism market, the group will continue its expansion in Thailand cities, including Bangkok, with a longer-term goal of taking the Amora brand to other popular tourism destinations in Southeast Asia. www.amorahotels.com.

