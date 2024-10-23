Amruta Fadnavis unveils Nikita Rawal Shines New Song Acchi Nind

New Delhi [India] October 23:Nikki Tunes is thrilled to announce the release of a new song Achhi Nind featuring the multi-talented actress Nikita Rawal. Singer & Social Worker Amruta Fadnavis unveiled the new song at star stubbed Event in Mumbai. She has also been a part of projects highlighting social causes, underscoring her commitment to meaningful cinema.

In this latest release, Nikita brings her captivating screen presence to the forefront, adding another remarkable performance to her versatile career. Accompanied by the soulful voice of Rubai, with music composed by Oye Kunaal, the song promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and visuals. Directed by Sonu Malookpurya and supported by an expert team, including editor Prince Raj and artwork by Ashish Kumar, the track showcases the actress in a fresh and vibrant avatar.

Nikita Rawal’s career has consistently demonstrated her ability to take on diverse roles, making her a sought-after talent in the Indian film industry. As an actress, and producer, she has received accolades for her performances, especially in films that push social boundaries.

With this latest song, Nikita Rawal once again proves her mettle as one of Bollywood's most versatile and charismatic actresses.

Listen to the song ‘Achhi Nind’ here:

https://youtu.be/W5Ll92F-DsAhttps://youtu.be/W5Ll92F-DsA

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor