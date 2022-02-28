Amul hikes the price of milk by Rs 2

Amul, has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across the country from March 1.

After the price hike, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taza will be Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 27 per 500 ml.

The price revision is being done all India. In the last 7 months and 27 days, Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category.

Amul, as a policy, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production.