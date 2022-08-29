An Endowed Artistic Mind: A Glorious Backdrop of Perfection Incorporated and Envisaged by ARTArena And Founder Pallavi Gurjar

ARTArena’s launch to widespread success through managing various performances

“Tamasha Live”, a released film and the usage of cutting edge and unseen technology used in it catered to the Indian Cinema

Pallavi Gurjar’s massive contribution to the entertainment field.

August 29: When the thought of movies comes to mind, or plays for that matter, the backdrop or the glorification of the entertainment piece itself through lighting, set design, colour coordination, sound, and other aspects, are least thought of by the audience; casually remarked upon for wondrously using these in the said movie or a play, they are but a few fleeting thoughts in a crowd’s head, although one does not know the real significance that these artistically entertaining and eye-pleasing set pieces embalm on the soul, the companies involved and the market for it is gigantic with every niche field in it open for business, and heavily in demand; And expertise in this field are quite hard to come by as adapting to newer forms of technology with the ensuing passage of every year, is highly necessary, and this is exactly what the founder-director of ARTArena, Pallavi Gurjar been doing for the past 19 years, (since 2003).

Mrs. Pallavi has, over the past 19 years, passionately striven and driven her motivation to the completion, management, formulation, designing, and corroborating of all new intricacies in each and every one of her performance sets; scrutinizing every little detail and wringing out all the usage ARTArena and its equally fervent team could get, she is truly a determined perfectionist, who gives equal importance to every designed set piece of hers and never backs down from bolder challenges that may as well prove as risks to other companies. With such ardent fervour, Mrs. Gurjar has come up with the stellar LED Wall setup backdrop, which is the first time used in the Marathi cinema to shoot 20 songs and various scenes for the movie “Tamasha Live”.

A first-ever Marathi musical with a soul-gripping plot ingrained with 20 songs, merged with its inspiring story of two warring journalists and the subsequent events that follow, will lead the audiences to the truth and introspect them to understand the current scenario of Journalism.

Along with the dynamic star cast of Sonalee Kulkarni, Sachit Patil and many others, Director Sanjay Jadhav has experimented with this upcoming technology, formulated and innovating-ly moulded for the Indian cinema by Mrs. Gurjar. Renowned Marathi film director Sanjay Jadhav notes, “Pallavi ma’am has been intricately designing LED Wall Scenography for all of Hema Malini’s ballets, and thus has applied her entire arsenal of learned fortes for the production of Tamasha Live, modernizing the art of Indian theatrical and giving a beautiful rendition to our movies and cinema in general.” She has also worked on Commercial Drama productions for Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Lillete Dubey and as Assistant Director to Feroz Abbas Khan. Furthermore, she has been involved in creative designing and managing countless promotional events for various organizations and institutions, concerts, cultural art festivals, and dance ballet productions for innumerable classical and contemporary dancers.

Pallavi Gurjar is a graduate in English Literature and Psychology; she has completed her theatre training with the National School of Drama and since then consistently worked on the creative and management level for numerous projects, including her experience as the course – in charge of the Nehru centre’s diploma course titled “Natyadisha” for three years. She has expertise in creative and technical execution and production management as her forte in commercial Indian Hindi and English theatre for more than 15 years. She was the manager of Kishore Kadam when he got the chance to work in the film “Special 26”. Various Institutions are calling upon her for the Audio-Vision demo series on various theatre topics.

She also ardently conducts theatre workshops and productions for children, which has been supported by the Children Theatre wing of NSD and has collaborated with the Times Foundation.

She furthermore has designed visuals for the contemporary ballet “Urvashi”; for Mukta Barve’s “Rang Nava”, and for Marathi play “Mee Nathuram Godse Boltoy” when Sharad Ponksh revived it after many years along with various Nehru Center productions.

She looks forward to her productions in the near future for global Indian audiences. A mind of innumerable resources that fuel such thinking is possessed and highly implemented by Mrs. Pallavi Gurjar, catapulting her leagues ahead of any industrial competitors. With the aforementioned vision, she asserts to leave a lasting mark on the Indian film industry and achieve the improbable in doing so. May all ARTArena’s future endeavours be ever successful.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor