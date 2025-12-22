Anant National University to Conduct ADEPT 2026, India's Only Multi-Lingual Design Entrance Test, on 4 January

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 22: Anant National University has announced that ADEPT 2026 (Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test) will be conducted online on 4 January 2026. ADEPT is the mandatory entrance examination for admissions to the university's undergraduate design programmes.

As India's first and only multi-lingual design entrance test, ADEPT reflects Anant National University's focus on inclusivity and equitable access to design education. The test will be offered in 10 languagesHindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Englishallowing students from diverse linguistic backgrounds to participate on equal footing.

Design is increasingly shaping how societies respond to complex challenges across sectors, from industry and infrastructure to climate action and sustainability. As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, the role of design has expanded beyond production to problem-solving rooted in local contexts. Anant National University aligns with this shift by emphasising the philosophy of 'Design for India', preparing students to develop solutions that are socially responsive and globally relevant.

ADEPT serves as the first step in this academic journey. The university reported applications from students across 304 cities in the previous admission cycle, underlining the growing national interest in design-led education. Alongside design, Anant has emerged as a destination for programmes in architecture, climate change and sustainability.

For the 2026 admissions cycle, ADEPT has been streamlined into a single, unified test, replacing the earlier two-step process. The revised format is aimed at offering candidates a more efficient and accessible assessment experience while enabling them to demonstrate their creative and analytical abilities in one sitting.

Students who have completed Class 12 in 2026 or earlier, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in any stream, are eligible to apply. The application deadline is 1 January 2026.

Anant National University, India's premier design university, is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Anant follows the DesignX pedagogy, where 'X' is the symbol drawn from mathematics, representing enhancement. This new learning approach multiplies traditional design pedagogy with liberal arts disciplines, emerging technologies and knowledge drawn from hands-on community experiences to help understand our world better and to devise impactful solutions.

Our multidisciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in design, architecture, climate action and visual arts harness knowledge from various disciplines and traditional practices to integrate it with cutting-edge technology to address diverse challenges. We train our designers to become solutionaries revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset.

Anant National University has been recognised as the Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, highlighting our efforts to provide our students with world-class education, innovative pedagogy, high employability and enhanced entrepreneurial and research opportunities. Anant has also received the prestigious '5-Star Rating' in the category of Architecture and a '4-Star Rating' in the University category in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class institution of great eminence and excellence.

